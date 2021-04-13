BBC's Prince Philip Coverage 'Receives Record Number Of Complaints'

More than 100,000 viewers have reportedly complained to the BBC about its coverage of the death of Prince Philip, a record in British TV history. The broadcaster set up a dedicated webpage for viewers to lodge their dissatisfaction at its coverage after it cleared its schedules to cover The Duke Of Edinburgh’s death on Friday. It has now received more than 100,000 complaints, according to The Sun. That would be a record for complaints in British television history, beating the previous high of 63,000 sparked by the BBC’s screening of Jerry Springer: The Musical in 2005 and Russell Brand’s prank call to actor Andrew Sachs, which drew 42,000 complaints in 2008.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

A BBC spokesperson said: “We are proud of our coverage and the role we play during moments of national significance.” However, it declined to confirm the number of complaints it received. The corporation previously said it would release its fortnightly complaints bulletin on Thursday as planned. Following the duke’s death at Windsor Castle aged 99, the BBC wiped its schedules across both BBC One and BBC Two to run a series of mirrored special programmes about Philip. Viewers tuning into BBC Four were greeted with a message urging them to switch over for a “major news report”, while BBC Radio 4 and BBC Radio 5 Live also aired programmes about the duke. The rolling news coverage meant the final of MasterChef, which was due to air at 8.30pm on BBC One, was not shown.

coldsnowstorm via Getty Images BBC Broadcasting House