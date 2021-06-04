BBC Newsreader Is All Of Us As He's Caught Wearing Shorts On Air After Hottest Day

A BBC newsreader has learned that what lies beneath the desk doesn’t always go unseen after being caught out wearing shorts live on air. Anchor Shaun Ley was spotted teaming his suit and tie with something more casual as he hosted a late-night bulletins on the BBC News channel in the early hours of Wednesday morning and again later that evening. Shaun was caught out by a brief moments where the camera panned across the studio, showing the desk from the side instead of from the front.

BBC Shaun Ley on BBC News

Wednesday was the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures hitting up to 28 degrees in London where the BBC News studios are located. And while no-one could blame him for needing to cool down, it didn’t take long before Shaun’s unexpected attire was attracting attention from eagle-eyed viewers on social media....

Is BBC news reader Shaun Ley keeping his cool by wearing shorts? And if so, were viewers meant to find out? #bbcnewspic.twitter.com/hzy4euQRY6 — Massimo Pini (@massimopini) June 1, 2021

Do you think on the UK’s hottest day of the year that he said “I’m Shaun Ley” or “I’m wearing shorts today”? #hottestday#bbcnewscast#bbcpic.twitter.com/h7xEajWSAc — Kevin Bellwood (@kevinbellwood) June 4, 2021