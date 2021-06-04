BBC Newsreader Is All Of Us As He's Caught Wearing Shorts On Air After Hottest Day

A BBC newsreader has learned that what lies beneath the desk doesn’t always go unseen after being caught out wearing shorts live on air.
Anchor Shaun Ley was spotted teaming his suit and tie with something more casual as he hosted a late-night bulletins on the BBC News channel in the early hours of Wednesday morning and again later that evening.
Shaun was caught out by a brief moments where the camera panned across the studio, showing the desk from the side instead of from the front.
Wednesday was the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures hitting up to 28 degrees in London where the BBC News studios are located.
And while no-one could blame him for needing to cool down, it didn’t take long before Shaun’s unexpected attire was attracting attention from eagle-eyed viewers on social media....
Of course, with many of us now having worked from home for the last 15 months, Shaun isn’t exactly the first person to try and get away with being business up top and party on the bottom at work.
Victoria Beckham recently revealed that even her husband David has taken to attending important Zoom meetings in just his pants.
In an interview with the Evening Standard, she said: “There were a few Zoom calls I caught him on, where he had a shirt and tie to here and literally his pants.
“The people he was on Zoom to would have been quite surprised if they had seen the full look.”