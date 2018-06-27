The BBC iPlayer Radio app is being killed off, and in its place is an all-new app called Sounds.

Looking like a rival to Spotify and Soundcloud, BBC Sounds is your all-in-one location for everything radio and podcast-related from the BBC.

If you want to listen back to yesterday’s PM it’ll be there, as will Test Match Special, Maya Jama, Annie Mac’s Hottest Record and Kermode and Mayo’s Film Review.

The app is free to download and requires a BBC iD login to use, it’s also important to note that it’s currently in its most basic form, with new features promised over the coming months. Also don’t panic, BBC iPlayer Radio hasn’t completely disappeared, it’ll remain in operation until Sounds has a suitable number of essential features.

What is BBC Sounds?

Available on iOS, Android and Amazon this is the BBC’s new replacement for everything radio and podcasts.

It contains over 80,000 hours of the BBC’s on demand audio content from documentaries to live music recordings and will also become the new home for all of the BBC’s podcasts.