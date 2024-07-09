'Get The F*** Out': Bebe Rexha Lays Into Audience Member For Throwing Things At Her Stage

Bebe Rexha on stage in London last month Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images for Pride In London

Chart-topping singer Bebe Rexha has made it clear she won’t stand for so-called fans’ unacceptable behaviour at her shows.

Last year, the I’m Good (Blue) star was one of several artists who made headlines after having various items thrown at them during live shows.

In June, a man was arrested and charged after pelting Bebe with his mobile phone while she was performing in New York, resulting in facial injuries.

And over the weekend, she had a fan thrown out of a show in Norway who attempted to throw something else at her stage.

Footage from the incident saw Bebe warning: “If you hit me with something on the stage, I will take you for everything you’ve fucking got. Do not fucking play with me right now.”

Subsequent clips saw her telling the person to “get the fuck out”, and calling for security, before restarting her performance.

Around the same time as the Bebe phone incident, country star Kelsea Ballerini was forced to bring a live show to a halt after being hit by an unidentified item thrown by someone in the crowd.

Following this, My Head & My Heart singer Ava Max was left with an eye injury after an audience member she invited onto the stage struck her in the face while Pink was left stunned after a fan threw what they claimed was their mother’s ashes onto her stage.