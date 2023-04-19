If you’re one of the few people who has yet to discover the brilliance of Beef on Netflix, then you need to get onboard before the inevitable spoilers ruin the series for you.
Speaking of which, there are major spoilers ahead. You have been warned.
Since it debuted on the streaming giant two weeks ago, the dark comedy, which stars Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, has become the No.1 show on Netflix with critics and fans alike declaring it the best new show of 2023 so far.
However, fans nearing the end of the first series are discovering that things take a particularly gruesome turn in the penultimate episode.
Beef’s ninth instalment sees Isaac (David Choe) taking drastic steps to recuperate the money he was swindled out of by his brother Danny (Steven Yeun).
Along with his accomplices, Isaac take Amy (Ali Wong), Naomi (Ashley Park) and Jordan (Maria Bello) hostage in the latter’s LA mansion.
But things soon take a turn when Naomi and Jordan make a break for the multi-millionaire’s panic room only for Jordan to get crushed in the panic room door.
Cue Isaac’s accomplice vomiting on the floor. Twitter was feeling pretty queasy too…
Showrunner Lee Sung Jin revealed that the episode was actually going to be even more violent before the show’s producers told him to dial it down.
“I knew that I wanted everything to hit the fan,” Lee told Newsweek. “We’d been stretching this rubber band for eight episodes now, I knew I needed the thing to snap.
“And truthfully the outline of that episode was, believe it or not, even crazier, with so many more deaths. But it was too much, and Netflix and A24, rightfully, were like ‘you, OK?’ And so we brought it back.”
Beef is streaming on Netflix now.