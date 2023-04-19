If you’re one of the few people who has yet to discover the brilliance of Beef on Netflix, then you need to get onboard before the inevitable spoilers ruin the series for you.

Speaking of which, there are major spoilers ahead. You have been warned.

Since it debuted on the streaming giant two weeks ago, the dark comedy, which stars Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, has become the No.1 show on Netflix with critics and fans alike declaring it the best new show of 2023 so far.

By far one of the best shows this year! 🥩 #BEEFNetflix pic.twitter.com/vpaaZD6KkM — destiny renée (@demonicbonfire) April 11, 2023

Cannot express enough how much everyone needs to watch “Beef” on Netflix with Steven Yeun and Ali Wong. Just the best writing of 2023, hands down

pic.twitter.com/mIIZps78ox — ً (@draketrust) April 10, 2023

#BEEFNetflix is a masterwork of pettiness and jaw-dropping escalation, riotously funny and genuinely profound, digging into how "hurt people" hurt people. Steven Yuen and Ali Wong give world-class performances. 2023's best TV series so far. pic.twitter.com/z2paaETgpT — Brandon Lewis (@blewis1103) April 9, 2023

Just watched #BEEFNetflix #beef and I'm blown away. The show is one of the best I've seen in a while, with incredible performances all around. Yeun and Wong are outstanding. The show is a perfect blend of humor, excitement, and tension. It's a definite winner for Netflix. pic.twitter.com/yKzDX6Y88j — creck (@its_creck) April 9, 2023

However, fans nearing the end of the first series are discovering that things take a particularly gruesome turn in the penultimate episode.

Beef’s ninth instalment sees Isaac (David Choe) taking drastic steps to recuperate the money he was swindled out of by his brother Danny (Steven Yeun).

Along with his accomplices, Isaac take Amy (Ali Wong), Naomi (Ashley Park) and Jordan (Maria Bello) hostage in the latter’s LA mansion.

(L-R) Amy (Ali Wong), Naomi (Ashley Park) and Jordan (Maria Bello) in Beef. Andrew Cooper/Netflix

But things soon take a turn when Naomi and Jordan make a break for the multi-millionaire’s panic room only for Jordan to get crushed in the panic room door.

Cue Isaac’s accomplice vomiting on the floor. Twitter was feeling pretty queasy too…

#BEEFNetflix



Girl, not Jordan & this safe door?! What in the final destination?!

pic.twitter.com/9AmJjzaw5u — Rachel. (@_loveRachel_) April 12, 2023

Now why they kill Jordan like that ??? #beefnetflix #beef pic.twitter.com/3CUhvscZbx — Jake from State Farm knows I exist (@SeniTelly) April 10, 2023

Burhhhhhh the door closing on Jordan in Beef 😭😭😭😭 — Kahlil (@khernandez__) April 15, 2023

Like what type of final destination shitwhen I tell you I was BEYOND gagged — MylesTheRed (he/him) (@MylesTheRed) April 12, 2023

BEEF SPOILERS



JORDAN??? OH MY GOD. i was not expecting that — doctor professor yaoi (@nanagogurt) April 14, 2023

BEEF ep 9 is insane bro 😩 that Jordan scene wit the door oh my days — yung row 🇵🇸 (@rowvnne) April 12, 2023

Beef just keeps getting even MORE intense like the scene with Jordan and the Panic room scene was a terrifying watch — Elisia (@AtLeastSeeYah) April 12, 2023

Showrunner Lee Sung Jin revealed that the episode was actually going to be even more violent before the show’s producers told him to dial it down.

“I knew that I wanted everything to hit the fan,” Lee told Newsweek. “We’d been stretching this rubber band for eight episodes now, I knew I needed the thing to snap.

“And truthfully the outline of that episode was, believe it or not, even crazier, with so many more deaths. But it was too much, and Netflix and A24, rightfully, were like ‘you, OK?’ And so we brought it back.”