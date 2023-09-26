Befuddled Trump Can't Figure Out Which Bush Did What In Bizarre Rant

LOADING ERROR LOADING

During a campaign stop in South Carolina, Trump reminisced about defeating Jeb Bush for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016.

“When I came here, everyone thought Bush was going to win,” he said. “They thought Bush because Bush supposedly was a military person. Great. You know what he was a mili- ... he got us into the, uh, he got us into the Middle East. How did that work out, right?”

Trump, who once boasted of having the “world’s greatest memory,” forgot that Jeb Bush never served as president, was not a “military person” and was not involved in conflicts in the Middle East.

a confused Trump seems to think Jeb Bush was president when the US invaded Iraq pic.twitter.com/je7U1EaPLx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 25, 2023

Trump is correct in that Bush was considered the favourite for the Republican nomination in 2015, with an early lead in the polls and a $100 million war chest. But his campaign flatlined early and he was out of the race in February 2016.

Trump recently challenged his rivals ― including President Joe Biden ― to a “mental acuity test” of his choosing while bragging that he “aced” such a test of his own.

In reality, he took the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, or MoCA, in 2020. It’s not a mental acuity test but instead is used to check for signs of the cognitive impairments that could be an early sign of dementia.

Meanwhile, his own campaign events are increasingly loaded with gaffes, such as one earlier this month in which he claimed he beat Barack Obama in 2016, warned of a pending “World War II” and insisted that Americans need ID to buy a loaf of bread.

Given that history, critics were quick to fire back at Trump on X, formerly known as Twitter:

if Joe Biden confused Jeb and George W. Bush, Hannity would anchor special coverage that would last until the 2024 election https://t.co/SwygRYGX5A — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 25, 2023

Once again Trump is UTTERLY confused- he said JEB Bush was the president who got us into the Iraq War. C'mon media do your job and cover Trump's DANGEROUS mental decline!! https://t.co/MFf5tIhZ9u — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) September 25, 2023

Here's Trump, saying Jeb Bush got us into the Middle East ("...and how'd that work out?" he says).



Imagine if Biden said something like this: "I beat Trump, Eric Trump, remember him? Got us into Covid, how'd that work out?" https://t.co/MQzqsDKx1c — Cap'nJack Fights Fascism (@CapnJack_1270) September 25, 2023

This is not a misstatement or taken out of context. Trump quite literally was talking about Jeb Bush as if he'd been president in 2003. https://t.co/WYhL81c6GT — Mike Rothschild (no relation) (@rothschildmd) September 25, 2023

Age isn't the issue.

Mental ability is. https://t.co/arM8HHepus — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) September 25, 2023

- Jeb Bush never served in the military.

- It was George Bush who was President and started the war on terror

- Trump is losing his mental capacity in real time https://t.co/4nG1SEJ52q — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) September 25, 2023

Trump’s brain is mostly cat food at this point. https://t.co/RH4Vsa2KLh — Tony Turner (@tonyturnertn) September 25, 2023