The killings of two police officers and a passerby in the Belgian city of Liège on Tuesday are being considered as “terrorist murders”, a federal magistrate has said.

Authorities are now facing questions over why the attacker, named as 31-year-old convicted drug dealer Benjamin Herman, was released from prison for the day.

The Belgian Interior Minister, Jan Jambon, said on Wednesday that the attacker, who is believed to have been radicalised in jail, had already killed another person the day before the attack.

Investigators are also considering whether Herman acted alone, federal magistrate Wenke Roggen said on Wednesday.

At around 10.30am local time on Tuesday, Herman approached two female officers from behind with a knife, taking one of their guns and shooting them both dead.

Soraya Belkacemi and Lucile Garcia have been named as the officers killed in the attack.

Prosecutor Philippe Dulieu said that Herman then walked down the street and shot dead 22-year-old Cyril Vangriecken who was sitting in the passenger seat of a parked car.

Herman later went into a high school, taking a woman hostage and triggering a major intervention by armed police. A gun battle broke out and the attacker was killed. Two other police officers were injured.

The justice minister, who oversees the prison service, said he felt “responsible” for Tuesday’s bloodshed.

“The question of whether this man should have been given leave is striking because he killed three completely innocent people with a wish to kill himself,” Koen Geens told RTBF radio on Wednesday.

“I have to examine my own conscience.”