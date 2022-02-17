Benedict Cumberbatch at the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home Emma McIntyre via Getty Images

Benedict Cumberbatch has been unveiled as one of the stars of Vanity Fair’s annual Hollywood issue, and his accompanying photo-shoot has got all of Twitter talking.

Each of the stars involved has posed for an over-the-top photo-shoot in the magazine, but Benedict’s well and truly takes the cake, with the actor strolling around a bathroom in a translucent white top, covered in soap suds, while swans frolic in the background.

And no, we’re not making any of that up.

Oscar nominee and #ThePowerOfTheDog star Benedict Cumberbatch isn’t afraid to poke industry Goliaths: “If I’m in the belly of the beast, then surely I can start asking questions of it.”



🔗: https://t.co/S91iqSvQmv pic.twitter.com/AVUkRE6bou — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) February 17, 2022

Unsurprisingly, the unusual set-up has got everyone talking on Twitter, with many trying to make sense of the scene:

Can someone please explain what is happening in this magazine cover pic.twitter.com/HeYiySyq6V — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) February 17, 2022

Benedict Cumberbatch is emerging fully clothed from a bubble bath full of angry swans, it’s not that complicated https://t.co/DPsNFQq5VP — Tom Gara (@tomgara) February 17, 2022

“So Benedict, what we’re thinking is just a snapshot of your average day. Bit of swan bathing, maybe?” pic.twitter.com/QCl7xXN6pl — Mic Wright (@brokenbottleboy) February 17, 2022

Benedict in a bath with swans because WHY NOT? pic.twitter.com/qlLQ0PzuOW — Cumberbuddy (@Cumberbuddy) February 17, 2022

Typical. You're just taking a quiet bath with your swans and all your clothes on and then the bloody doorbell rings! — SimpleSimon (@simon1972) February 17, 2022

Photo shoot director: Ok Benedict. For this photo shoot you’ve going to be giving some swans a bath.



Cumberbatch: Ok. But how soapy will my Jeans be?



Director: don’t worry Ben, We’ve got that covered. — Conor (@Erne_Kid) February 17, 2022

Benedict Cumberbatch emerging from a 40 degree wash cycle https://t.co/zCfJUrl7HT — Sarah.J.Harris (@sarahsky23) February 17, 2022

Incredible concept for a photo shoot https://t.co/H8I9nPcvj8 — Tom Gara (@tomgara) February 17, 2022

Benedict Cumberbatch in 'The Swan Bath: Slippery When Wet '

Critics are saying: "astounding" "incredible" "completely mystifying" ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ https://t.co/gzBDT6SnYL — Excuse me is Sarah problem here? (@SarahHamstera) February 17, 2022

just very confused at the setting of this image like is he bathing the swans ?? https://t.co/gca1Fmriel — eli !! ME AND AURELIA DAY 🥳 (@areyouokeli) February 17, 2022

you can tell this cover tells a story… idk wth that story is, but it’s sure telling it!😹😹😹😍😍😍 https://t.co/9eBXzw4lBG — tush ur way thru (@tushisushi123) February 17, 2022

This is ridiculous and it makes no sense. I like that in a man. https://t.co/aQJrHF2eSF — Ada (@theothervariant) February 17, 2022

I can’t be the only one who thought he was covered in Swan shit??? https://t.co/535YT4ojQ4 — 𝗣𝗮𝘂𝗹 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝗱𝗶𝗻 (@PaulCR_) February 17, 2022

Of course, as Benedict’s fans can tell you, this isn’t his first photo-shoot of the year that’s raised eyebrows online.

Last month, he posed for a similar issue of W magazine, with his ensemble – including a yellow bucket hat, matching tinted sunglasses and a floral shirt – sparking comparisons to a certain classic comedy character from the early 2000s.

After the cover went viral, Benedict hit back in an interview with Times Radio, saying: “F*** the piss-takers. I’d love to know what their version of a good photograph would be.”

He added that while the outfit wasn’t his usual style, he’d “do anything” for photographer Tim Walker, who was behind the snaps.

Vanity Fair’s 2022 Hollywood issue is on newsstands from 25 February.