Benedict Cumberbatch Hits Back At 'P*** Takers' After Magazine Photo-Shoot Goes Viral

Benedict Cumberbatch has had his say after a recent magazine photo-shoot he took part in went viral for his resemblance to a certain comedy character.

Last month, the former Sherlock actor took part in W magazine’s annual awards season issue, stepping somewhat outside his usual comfort zone when it came to the accompanying photos.

On the cover of the magazine, Benedict was seen posing in an all-yellow ensemble, which included a bucket hat, floral shirt and tinted sunglasses.

Soon after being shared online, the snaps went viral, with many commenting that the photos put them in mind of Sacha Baron Cohen’s best known comedy creations.

Speaking to Times Radio about the response to the shoot, Benedict declared (via the Evening Standard): “F*** the piss-takers. I’d love to know what their version of a good photograph would be.”

He added that while the ensemble wasn’t his usual style, he’d “do anything” for photographer Tim Walker, who was behind the snaps.

“You won’t be seeing me walking around in a Fendi bucket [hat], or whatever it was, anytime soon,” he insisted. “Or a 10-gallon hat that doesn’t fit my rather large head anyway.

“But I’d do anything for Tim, I really would.”

Benedict has received widespread acclaim for his leading performance in the new Western film Power Of The Dog, which is now streaming on Netflix.

Having already received recognition at the stripped-back Golden Globes last month, where he was in the running for Best Actor In A Drama, he’s also expected to receive nods at the upcoming Baftas and Oscars.