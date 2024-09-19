Benjamin Netanyahu Attacks Keir Starmer Over Israel Arms Sales Ban

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a news conference in Jerusalem, Monday, Sept. 2, 2024.(AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg, Pool) via Associated Press

Benjamin Netanyahu has launched an outspoken attack on Keir Starmer over the government’s decision to suspend some arms sales to Israel.

The Israeli prime minister accused his British counterpart of sending “mixed messages” about the war in Gaza.

He also said Starmer was “undermining” his country’s attempts to defeat Hamas and return the hostages who are still being held by the militant group.

Foreign secretary David Lammy announced two weeks ago that around 30 arms exports licences to Israel were being suspended, out of a total of around 350.

He said a government review had found that there was a “clear risk” that they would be used to break international humanitarian law.

But speaking to the Daily Mail, Netanyahu said: “After the October 7 Hamas massacre, the previous British government was clear in its support. Unfortunately, the current government is sending mixed messages.

