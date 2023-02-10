LifeshoppingHome and GardenAmazon

It's Nearly The Weekend And These 37 Unmissable Amazon Deals Are Here To Get It Off To The Best Start

There's huge savings to be had on a Shark hoover, a top-rated air fryer and a Ring doorbell – plus plenty more bargains besides.

Freelance journalist

Your Amazon wish list is about to get longer
Amazon
Your Amazon wish list is about to get longer

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

It’s Friday (hurrah!), which means it’s been a week since I last searched high and low for the best Amazon deals for you to shop. So, to kickstart your weekend, I’m back again with some of the biggest bargains going right now.

I’ve found everything from an array of electricals, such as a Ring video doorbell and a highly rated pressure cooker, to some homeware goodies, including a gorgeous Le Creuset stove kettle and big savings on a Shark vacuum. For any parents on the lookout for a good buy, there’s also a huge reduction on a smart nappy-sealing bin.

With some huge money-saving deals this week, we’d recommend that you grab them fast before it’s too late. Happy shopping.

1
Amazon
Enjoy 25% off this large touchscreen air fryer
£89.99 (Was £119.99) at Amazon
2
Amazon
This 16 piece dinnerware set has a 27% discount
£50.96 (Was £69.99) at Amazon
3
Amazon
This double shot coffee machine has 44% off
£59 (Was £104.99) at Amazon
4
Amazon
Save 26% on this highly-rated pressure cooker
£58.99 (Was £79.99) at Amazon
5
Amazon
Save 35% on this gorgeous Le Creuset stove-top kettle
£59.99 (Was £92) at Amazon
6
Amazon
Upgrade your morning coffee with this milk frother, which is reduced by £25
£39.99 (Was £64.99) at Amazon
7
Amazon
Get 26% off and clean water with this on-tap filter
£18.99 (Was £25.49) at Amazon
8
Amazon
Enjoy 21% off this Ninja food processor
£79 (Was £99.99) at Amazon
9
Amazon
Eliminate odours with 39% off these bin fresheners
£8.49 (Was £13.99) at Amazon
10
Amazon
This handy tower extension lead has 16% off right now
£25.22 (Was £29.99) at Amazon
11
Amazon
Get 25% off this Fire TV stick and remote
£29.99 (Was £39.99) at Amazon
12
Amazon
Never lose your valuables with 20% off this bluetooth Tile finder
£15.99 (Was £19.99) at Amazon
13
Amazon
Save 33% on this Ring video doorbell right now
£59.99 (Was £89.99) at Amazon
14
Amazon
Make a 21% saving on this WFH essential, non-slip desk pad
£11.04 (Was £13.99) at Amazon
15
Amazon
There's now a 25% saving on this portable bluetooth speaker
£29.99 (Was £39.99) at Amazon
16
Amazon
Get 29% off this cooling memory foam mattress topper
£39.09 (Was £54.99) at Amazon
17
Amazon
This lightweight, microfibre duvet will save you 34%
£14.42 (Was £21.99) at Amazon
18
Amazon
This cosy electric blanket is currently marked down by 33%
£59.99 (Was £89.99) at Amazon
19
Amazon
This embossed duvet cover set will save you 31%
£19.32 (Was £28) at Amazon
20
Amazon
This nifty handheld vacuum now has 36% off
£39.99 (Was £62.50) at Amazon
21
Amazon
This electric spray mop has 33% off at the minute
£99.99 (Was £149.99) at Amazon
22
Amazon
Save 52% on this steam boost iron
£53.33 (Was £109.99) at Amazon
23
Amazon
You can get 40% off this Shark vacuum cleaner
£149 (Was £249.99) at Amazon
24
Amazon
Get your garden ready for Spring with 20% off this lawn mower
£99.80 (Was £124) at Amazon
25
Amazon
Save 20% on this expandable 100ft garden hose
£19.99 (Was £24.99) at Amazon
26
Amazon
Make a 38% saving on these clever non-slip dog bowls
£13.59 (£21.99) at Amazon
27
Amazon
Get 19% off this Fitbit and 6 months premium membership
£68.99 (Was £84.99) at Amazon
28
Amazon
This wet and dry electric shaver currently has 65% off
£31.89 (Was £89.99) at Amazon
29
Amazon
Get £16 off this neck and shoulder massager
£23.99 (Was £39.99) at Amazon
30
Amazon
Get your hands on these keratin hair straighteners and get a whopping 56% off
£47.99 (Was £109.99) at Amazon
31
Amazon
Catch some Z's with 32% off this deep sleep shower gel
£12.92 (Was £19) at Amazon
32
Amazon
Make a huge 72% saving on this Oral B electric toothbrush
£61.49 (Was £219.99) at Amazon
33
Amazon
This Ghost Eau de Toilette will have you saving a massive 56%
£24.48 (Was £55.51) at Amazon
34
Amazon
Save 48% with this Burt's Bees moisturising hand cream
£3.91 (Was £7.49) at Amazon
35
Amazon
Make a massive 60% saving on this nappy-sealing bin
£11.89 (Was £29.99) at Amazon
36
Amazon
LEGO lovers can save 18% on this New York City skyline kit
£36.89 (Was £44.99) at Amazon
37
Amazon
Get 37% off this cute kids cloud night light
£11.99 (Was £18.99) at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Suggest a correction