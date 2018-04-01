It’s one of Donald Trump’s favourite retorts - “fake news” and was the word of the year in 2017, but today is the only day the media takes hoaxes seriously - but its all in the interests of amusement. Companies play along too and a few of them had some decent gags this time around - think seahorse racing, catalogue-smelling scent diffusers and a ‘Dreambird’ plans with flapping wings. But not all of then did, so get ready to cringe. NEWSPAPERS: BEST ATTEMPT: THE GUARDIAN The best hoaxes are the ones that could almost be true, but playfully give themselves away. The Guardian’s story on former chancellor George Osborne hitting the catwalks for his seventh job, as a fashion designer, treaded that fine line delicately well. George loves a sharp suit as much as he likes a new job title so it had a hint of believability. The company’s name also helped - ‘Georgio’ a natural tip of the hat to fashion icon Giorgio Armani.

THE REST: DAILY TELEGRAPH The Daily Telegraph went with a climate change gag, with fictitious ‘science correspondent’ Rollo Piaf revealing that a polar bear had now relocated to a Scottish island. The bear had been “forced to head south after finding itself stranded on a melting sheet of ice that broke away from the Arctic ice cap”.

DAILY MAIL We all know Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are due to marry in May, but that didn’t stop the Daily Mail from staging a fake - secret wedding. Naturally, former party-boy Harry chose Vegas over Windsor, with the couple keen to elope in this elaborate attempt billed as a ‘world exclusive’.

* Trusted Housesitter also got in on the royal theme with a gag that could be believable... but was so bland it really didn’t matter either way. It said Meghan was looking for a housesitter to look after her pooch when she travels. DAILY MIRROR Forget blinkers, horses in the Grand National will be allowed to wear headphones - but not to cancel out the crowd - it is so they can listen to music, the Mirror reported. If the idea seemed too believable, a possible giveaway hidden in the gag was the initiative being ‘confirmed’ by by Avril Foal, a spokeswoman for music streaming firm Deezer. The Mirror also, usefully, compiled a ‘horseplay’ play-list which included such re-makes as ‘Trot In The City’.

DAILY EXPRESS The Express’ idea was more practical than a prank - a pizza firm’s plans to introduce heated letterboxes to keep food toasty for 12 hours. But a pizza probably isn’t going to taste that great after 12 hours in an oven and the letterbox, if confused, would be a disaster for other deliveries.

COMPANIES BEST - THE BIG BIRD IN THE SKY Virgin Atlantic went all out this April Fools’ as they so often do, even releasing a video of their latest airliner, the Dreambird 1417, a plane so bird-like it has wings that flap. Not only Do the wings bend and flex to get passengers abroad they also generate power to be used inside.

A more grounded idea by Virgin Trains saw the rail operator announce plans for commuters to have their season tickets tattooed on their skin, under a new ‘contactless system’ called ‘Tick-Ink’. CHOCOLATE - A DELICIOUS DECEPTION Chocolate was used as a sweet tool of deception by two major companies - Heinz and Burger King. Heinz announced plans to launch the world’s first chocolate mayonnaise, which sounds great in principal. After all, who wouldn’t want to lather everything in that sweet sauce? But, the mayonnaise would be a nasty substitute in the myriad of recipes the product features in. Burger King’s Whopper, was a Chocolate Whopper, no doubt delicious enough to destroy any waist line. Thankfully, it isn’t being released.

MARMITE - MEH Marmite takes the award for seemingly putting in the least amount of effort but nailing the way many of us feel about April Fools’ and the fact we all play along. Sigh. The makers of Britain’s love-it-or-hate-it spread announced plans to launch Meh-Mite - a blander version of Marmite. A SCENT STRAIGHT FROM THE PAGES.... OF A CATALOGUE Argos’ latest offering this April Fools’ was ‘Eau de Catalogue’, a scent diffuser for those who love the smell of their catalogue. Nothing ever smelt so cheap.

MORE HORSING AROUND Paddy Power went with Seahorse racing which naturally lent itself to an awful lot of cliches. A spokesperson said of the plan: “It’s one of those ideas that’ll sink or swim but we’re delighted to be the first sponsor to take the plunge. “The little blighters are tough to train and their tiny saddles keep falling off but I reckon we’ve backed a winner”.

GONE TO THE DOGS The UK’s ‘longest indoor real snow slope’ in Trafford, Chill Factore, said it was launching a snowboarding school for dogs. Get this, it said, the school proves “that you can teach an old dog new tricks”. But judging from Buddy’s efforts on the slope, we’re not so sure.

AND THE WINNER FOR THE WORST ATTEMPT IS - COCA-COLA The soft-drink giant announced plans for a helium variant that sounds even worse when its explained by their marketing team.

We’re delighted to be launching Coca-Cola Helium this year – it really inflates our range of drinks and lifts our fans’ spirits. Popularity of Coca-Cola continues to balloon and this new variant is set to be a flyaway success.”