Boxing Day still remains a key shopping day – twice as much money was spent on Boxing Day than Black Friday last year – while the period between Christmas Day and New Year generated £12 billion in sales, according to ShopperTrak.

The high street may already be awash with deals put up by desperately competitive retailers but that is unlikely to put consumers off the traditional Boxing Day sales.

John Lewis

After booking its biggest week ever thanks to Black Friday sales, John Lewis will be keen to keep the deals coming with another set of price cuts.

Shoppers will not even have to wait until Boxing Day, with clearance starting online at 5pm on Christmas Eve. The sales will start in most shops on Thursday December 27 but its stores in the Trafford Centre, Heathrow and St Pancras are open on Boxing Day.

Argos

Argos will be starting its sale on Christmas Day online, as it did last year. There were bargains to be found on everything from children’s toys to iPads, with discounts including £140 off Dyson vacuum cleaners.

Those up for a Christmas Day shopping spree can take advantage of the retailer’s fast-track service to collect items in store over the coming days.

Debenhams

Debenhams is starting its sale online and in stores on Boxing Day, and will continue with the deals until the New Year.

However, the department store has been running significant sales before Christmas has even arrived, with up to 50% off on designer womenswear and beauty and fragrance.

Currys PC World

The tech giant is set to slash its prices this Boxing Day. Last year’s deals included bargains on laptops, TVs, washing machines and fridge freezers. Samsung TVs were reduced by £700 and the price of the Lenovo IdeaPad was slashed by £220.

In 2017, the retailer said its peak retail shopping time on Boxing Day was between 10am and 11am.