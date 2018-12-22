Best Beauty Bargains In The Boxing Day Sales From Urban Decay, Clinique, Burberry and more

Although we’re only just settling into the festive season, the Christmas sales have already begun. But instead of years gone by when you had to wake up early and traipse round the shops, now you can shop the best deals from the comfort of your sofa, wearing your favourite PJs (check out our guide here). When it comes to beauty, you’ll find massive savings on everything from makeup, skincare, haircare and fragrance to see you into the New Year in style. Stock up on products you’ve had your eye on that didn’t quite make it into your stocking and get ahead of the rest by starting your Boxing Day shopping extravaganza now. Cult Favourite

Feel Unique

Urban Decay Naked Cherry, Feel Unique, now £33.60 (was £42.00) Get your hands on 2018′s most coveted eyeshadow palette. A mix of dusty pinks, shimmery taupes and matte chestnut browns, it's a universally flattering collection of shades. Move fast and snap it up now as we suspect this deal won't last long. Feel Unique is also offering savings of up to 50% on gift sets, makeup, skincare, haircare and fragrance.

Cult Beauty

Cover FX Rose Gold Bar Highlighting Palette, Cult Beauty, now £23.80 (was £34) Go for gold with this trio of cruelty-free, vegan, pigment-packed powders from highlighting masters, Cover FX. For a high-impact finish, dust onto cheekbones, brow bones and your cupids bow. Cult Beauty has seasonal savings of up to 30% off selected products.

Debenhams

Elizabeth Arden 'Sparkle On Holiday Collection' Make Up Gift Set, Debenhams, now £58 (was £232) Save a huge £174 and kit out your makeup bag with Elizabeth Arden. In this jumbo set you'll find; two eyeshadow palettes, two liquid blushers, two lip glosses, four lipsticks, one mascara, one powder highlighter, one compact blusher and one eye pencil. With up to half price savings available already on Debenhams, keep an eye out for boxing day sales which start online on 23rd December.

Beauty Bay

Isle Of Paradise Self Tanning Water, Beauty Bay, now £13.27 (was £18.95) Water is the new way to tan. No smell, no streaks and colour-free, you can forget stained towels and biscuity-scented pillowcases. Infused with colour-correcting minerals, you can achieve a sun-kissed glow without the orange tint. Spray onto clean skin and blend with a tanning mitt using sweeping motions, and your new tan will develop in 4 - 6 hours. Don't forget to wash hands after use. Beauty Bay is also offering up to 50% across selected products.

Birchbox

Living Sea Therapy Body Butter, Birchbox, now £14 (was £28) Treat yourself to a pamper session with this super soft, shea butter and Cornish seaweed blend body butter. Massage into skin after your shower for a burst of hydration, all while revelling in the palmarose, frankincense, and neroli essential oil scent. Find up to 60% off selected Birchbox products from the 21 December, and from Boxing day to 28 December there will be 20% off everything on The Birchbox Shop, with discount available on top of sale items.

Look Fantastic

Clinique Exclusive Glow On The Go Set, Look Fantastic, now £40 (was £60) Revamp your skincare regime with this collection of travel-friendly essentials from Clinique. Containing handy makeup removers, cleansing balms, exfoliating cleanser, moisturiser, Vitamin C booster and mini highlighter, lipstick and mascara, your skin will never look better. Find up to 50% off in Look Fantastic's Winter Sale, but keep an eye on the site on Christmas Eve when you'll find more deals dropping.

Feel Unique

KLORANE Floral Water Make-Up Remover with Soothing Cornflower, Feel Unique, now £8 (was £16) Remove your makeup from the comfort of your bed with just this and a cotton pad. Perfect for when you drunkenly stumble in after your NYE night out. It's gentle but effective enough to remove even the stubbornest of mascaras without irritation. Feel Unique is also offering savings of up to 50% on gift sets, makeup, skincare, haircare and fragrance.

Look Fantastic

Vichy Mineral 89, Look Fantastic, now £18.75 (was £25) This hyaluronic-acid rich formula delivers long-lasting hydration and combats against the effects of pollution, stress and fatigue to solve your dehydrated winter skin woes. The light gel absorbs quickly without leaving any residue and will leave you with a healthy glow, making the perfect base for makeup. Find up to 50% off in Look Fantastic's Winter Sale, but keep an eye on the site on Christmas Eve when you'll find more deals dropping.

Feel Unique

My Burberry Eau de Parfum 90ml Gift Set, Feel Unique, now £65.40 (was £109) Spritz your way into the new year looking, feeling and smelling fresh. The floral scent, with rose, bergamot and patchouli, is inspired by the iconic Burberry trench coat and the fragrance of a London garden after the rain. Feel Unique is also offering savings of up to 50% on gift sets, makeup, skincare, haircare and fragrance.