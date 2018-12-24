24/12/2018 08:08 GMT | Updated 1 hour ago

The Biggest And Best Fashion Bargains In The Boxing Day Sales

Everything from partywear for NYE, delicate jewellery, statement shoes and cosy knitwear

Still in need of an outfit for NYE? Or holding out for the sales before you buy a big winter coat? Rather than trawl through the sales hunting for a bargain, snap up the best deals online from our handy guide.

Expect cosy knitwear, statement jewellery and party shoes along with pieces that will stand the test of time. 

We’ll be updating our round up throughout the festive period and into the new year so check back to for the latest and greatest finds to update your wardrobe with. 

Keep Cosy

H&M

Oversized mohair-blend jumper, H&M, now £35 (was £49.99)

H&M’s sale started on 21 December offering up to 60% off womenswear, menswear, kids and homewares. 

Buy it here.

Winter Warmers

Mango

Lapels structured coat, Mango, now £35.99 (was £59.99)

Mango has up to 50% off coats, knitwear, dresses, footwear, blouses and bags until stocks last. 

Buy it here.

Best Foot Forward

Topshop

MANE Jewel Heel Boots, Topshop, now £35 (was £85)

Topshop is offering savings of up to 60% off online and in store across coats, dresses, tops, shoes, accessories and its petite ranges.

Buy it here.

Dress Up 

ASOS

Influence Floral Midi Wrap Dress With Ruffle, ASOS, now £24 (was £32)

ASOS has up to 50% off dresses, coats, jackets, shoes, trainers, tops, jeans, jumpsuits and playsuits. 

Buy it here.

Put A Ring On It 

New Look

Grey Leather-Look Ring Handle Tote Bag, New Look, now £10 (was £22.99)

New Look’s sale currently offers up to 60% off footwear and accessories.

Buy it here.

Spots & Dots

Warehouse

Mixed Foil Spot Midi Dress, Warehouse, now £38 (was £59)

Warehouse has up to 50% off across selected lines.

Buy it here.

Button Up

Miss Selfridge

Navy Button Knitted Jumper, Miss Selfridge, now £15 (was £35)

Miss Selfridge is offering up to 50% off dresses, tops, petite, coats & jackets, knitwear and party wear.

Buy it here.

Hula Hoop

Oliver Bonas

Geo Lines Snug Hoop Earrings, Oliver Bonas, now £8.50 (was £19.50)

Find savings of up to 70% at Oliver Bonas across dresses, accessories, jewellery, furniture, gifts, books & stationery. 

Buy it here.

 

We all work hard to earn our money – so it shouldn’t feel like hard work to spend it well. At HuffPost Finds we’ll help you find the best stuff that deserves your cash, from the ultimate lipstick to a durable iron to replace the one that broke (RIP). All our choices are completely independent but we may earn a small commission if you click a link and make a purchase.

