31 Irresistible Bits Of Friends Memorabilia For The Megafans Only

There’s no doubt about it, Friends is the very definition of 90s iconic. The show, which followed the lives of Monica, Rachel, Ross, Phoebe, Chandler, and Joey through their mid-twenties and thirties, remains one of the most quotable (if you’re not yelling ‘Pivot!’ while moving bulky household items, you’re doing it wrong) and memorable sitcoms ever made.

Making its debut in September 1994 and running for 10 years and 10 seasons, until the finale aired in May 2004, today the show is on perma-repeat on Netflix. And in 2021, we also got the much-anticipated HBO Max reunion episode – aka ‘The One Where They Get Back Together’ – to enjoy.

More than two decades since the show debuted, it’s so beloved that a Friends themed AirBnB has opened, a studio tour operates, and there’s even a travelling Friends Fest. And, if all of that isn’t enough to keep your obsession in check, there’s a shedload of creative, quirky and cool Friends-themed memorabilia.

Keen to fill your home with lots of Friends-themed goodies? Look no further than our guide to our favourite Friends memorabilia – from makeup palettes and lobster-shaped bath fizzers to fan-approved homeware and an iconic Lego set.

Central Perk Lego Set
If this Lego set doesn't get you screeching 'Oh My God' in Janice-like tones, nothing will. (I have this myself and the level of detail is incredible.)

Get it for £52.85 (was £64.99)
The Makeup Revolution x Friends 'Rachel' Set
This Makeup Revolution x Friends Rachel Set is the perfect pick-me-up if you're in need of a pamper or if you simply want to channel your inner Rachel Green.

Get it for £20.49 (was £35)
Paladone Chick and Duck Bath Fizzers
These Chick and Duck bath fizzers are almost too cute to use. (FYI, they smell absolutely amazing.)

Get it for £6.99
Zhongkaihua Cute Penguin Plush Toy
Make nap time more fun with your very own Hugsy (aka, Joey's secret bedtime penguin pal).

Get it for £42.99
Friends Hoodie Blanket
For your next Friends binge fest you need this super soft, sherpa fleece lined Friends hoodie blanket.

Get it for £29.99 (was £32.99)
Peephole Picture Frame
No door is complete without Monica's iconic peephole picture frame. (Not got a peephole? Use it as an actual photo frame instead.)

Get it for £11.96
Oversized Cookie Jar
Give your kitchen a Central Perk vibe with this cute cookie jar. (If you're going to fill it with cookies, Phoebe's Grandma's are sure to be a winner.)

Get it for £17.99 (was £19.99)
Central Perk Mug
Whatever your go-to drink is, this Central Perk mug will make drinking it far more exciting. (I have this mug at home and I love it – it's absolutely huge!)

Get it for £13.99
Makeup Revolution X Friends Flawless Limitless Eyeshadow Palette
This 27 shade Makeup Revolution X Friends eyeshadow set will allow you to recreate all of your favourite Friends looks. (Yes, even the rather bold makeup Ross does for Rachel when she breaks a rib.)

Get it for £15.49 (was £18.35)
Friends Ultimate Trivia Quiz
Think you know everything there is to know about Friends? Think again. This quiz is seriously hard a the questions are super specific – and designed to test even the most diehard Friends fan. (I got this for Christmas and if you want to win, you'd best start rewatching every episode now – as if you need an excuse).

Get it for £17.99 (was £19.99)
Friends Scrapbook Stationary Set
Fancy getting creative and building your own Friends-inspired scrapbook? This kit is packed full of all the essentials you'll need to get your creative juices flowing.

Get it for £11.99
Central Perk Coffee Scented Erasers
How cute are these mini scented erasers shaped like takeaway cups from Central Perk?

Get it for £5.49 (was £5.99)
Friends: The Official Cookbook
Friends: The Official Cookbook includes more than 100 recipes created from the dishes featured on the show, from Ross' Moist Maker leftover sandwich to Phoebe's Grandma's cookies. If you're a keen cook, you need this in your kitchen.

Get it for £17.67
'How You Doin?' / 'You Are My Lobster' Tumblers
These stemless wine glasses feature two of the most iconic quotes from the series, and make a great addition to any Friends fan's kitchen.

Get them for £9.99
Photobooth Party Set
Fancy snapping your own Friends-themed photos? This photo booth set is ideal – it features some of the very best quotes and moments from Friends, including the turkey from Monica's turkey dance to Joey's iconic chatup line.

Get it for £9.50 (was £9.99)
'I'll Be There For You' Cushion Cover
Make your sofa even more comfy than the one in Central Perk with this Friends-themed cushion cover, with those all important lyrics from the show's theme song.

Get it for £5.99 (was £6.39)
'You Are My Lobster' Bath Fizzers
Could this pair of lobster bath fizzers be any cooler?

Get them for £5.99
Monopoly 'Friends' Edition
Who knew there was a Friends-themed Monopoly? Update your games cupboard with this cool take on the traditional game. (Just try to keep your temper in check while you're playing and not start throwing things like Monica does when she doesn't win.)

Get it from £23.37
Central Perk Desk Mat
Jazz up your office with a super-sized Central Perk inspired desk mat that will fit way more than just your mouse.

Get it for £14.99
Friends Notebook & Pen Set
How cute is this illustrated notebook and pen set? From Phoebe's taxi to the famous fountain, this set features some of the most iconic images of the series.

Get it for £8.99
Mango and Ylang Ylang Scented Central Perk Hand Blam
This Friends-themed Mango and Ylang Ylang hand balm would definitely be a product Rachel would keep in her handbag.

Get it for £5.98
Set of Four Friends Shot Glasses
These peephole frame themed shot glasses are seriously cool and perfect for a Friends bingeathon drinking game

Get them for £9.99
Makeup Revolution Friends Blending Sponges
How cute are these Friends-inspired makeup blending sponges? They're a must-have for any makeup bag.

Get it for £8 from Amazon
Friends Makeup Bag
Whether you choose to fill it with the Makeup Revolution x Friends range or your own favourites, this cute illustrated bag is the perfect pick-me-up treat.

Get it for £10.99
Central Perk Fleece Blanket
In the words of Chandler: could you be any cosier? This Friends super soft fleece blanket is perfect for draping over your sofa, popping on your bed, or snuggling up under for your next Friends binge session.

Get it for £14.99 (was £15.99)
Winning Moves Friends Trivial Pursuit Quiz Game
This Friends themed Trivial Pursuit game includes 600 questions based on all the best bits of Friends – from Rachel's mistake with Chandler's job title ("HE'S A TRANSPONSTER") to the unforgettable "We were on a break" line.

Get it for £8.50 (was £14.99)
FRIENDS Friends String Lights
Yes, they went there. These Central Perk-inspired LED lights are kitsch but oh so cute and perfect for adding a little extra glow to your home.

Get it for £11.99
Six-pack oF Friends Themed Socks
These socks feature all of the most iconic quotes from the series – plus, they're soft and super cosy.

Get them for £13.99 (was £14.99)
Soy Blend Central Perk Candle In A Tin
This caramel-scented soy wax candle smells absolutely divine – it's just so sweet and sugary.

Get it for £7.99
Central Perk LED Neon Light
First, buy the sign. Then you can work on your barista skills.

Get it for £19.99 (was £24.99)
Friends Water Bottle
This water bottle (complete with another iconic line) completely leak-proof (avoiding the explosion Ross experienced in his suitcase after Monica and Chandler's wedding).

Get it for £15.99
