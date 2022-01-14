31 Irresistible Bits Of Friends Memorabilia For The Megafans Only

Amazon More Friends memorabilia than you could ever need.

There’s no doubt about it, Friends is the very definition of 90s iconic. The show, which followed the lives of Monica, Rachel, Ross, Phoebe, Chandler, and Joey through their mid-twenties and thirties, remains one of the most quotable (if you’re not yelling ‘Pivot!’ while moving bulky household items, you’re doing it wrong) and memorable sitcoms ever made.

Making its debut in September 1994 and running for 10 years and 10 seasons, until the finale aired in May 2004, today the show is on perma-repeat on Netflix. And in 2021, we also got the much-anticipated HBO Max reunion episode – aka ‘The One Where They Get Back Together’ – to enjoy.

More than two decades since the show debuted, it’s so beloved that a Friends themed AirBnB has opened, a studio tour operates, and there’s even a travelling Friends Fest. And, if all of that isn’t enough to keep your obsession in check, there’s a shedload of creative, quirky and cool Friends-themed memorabilia.

