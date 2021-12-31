Sky/NOW via PA Media Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwars, airs on New Year's Day.

It’s been 20 years since the first Harry Potter film was released, and Potterheads across the world are excitedly waiting to jump on board the Hogwarts Express and journey back to the magical school of witchcraft and wizardary ahead of the upcoming Harry Potter cast reunion, which airs on January 1.

Feeling like your home is lacking some essential Harry Potter-inspired knick-knacks? We’ve got you covered.

From golden snitch bath bombs and sorting hat jewellery to build-it-yourself Hogwarts models and potions-inspired homeware, there are lots of charming treats on offer.

