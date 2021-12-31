Life

20 Magical Harry Potter Buys Potterheads Never Knew They Needed

The Harry Potter reunion is excuse enough for us to shop these Potter-inspired purchases, muggles.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwars, airs on New Year's Day.
It’s been 20 years since the first Harry Potter film was released, and Potterheads across the world are excitedly waiting to jump on board the Hogwarts Express and journey back to the magical school of witchcraft and wizardary ahead of the upcoming Harry Potter cast reunion, which airs on January 1.

Feeling like your home is lacking some essential Harry Potter-inspired knick-knacks? We’ve got you covered.

From golden snitch bath bombs and sorting hat jewellery to build-it-yourself Hogwarts models and potions-inspired homeware, there are lots of charming treats on offer.

Our guide features tons of magical items that are perfect for treating yourself or the witch, wizard, or muggle in your life.

1
Harry Potter: The Complete Collection
Amazon
Relive the magic of the original book series with this box set of all seven Harry Potter books.

Get it for £38.73 (was £62.99) from Amazon
2
Harry Potter Ultimate Trivial Pursuit Board Game
Amazon
that you know everything that there is to know about the wizarding world? This Harry Potter Trivial Pursuit game could make a great addition to your games cupboard.

Get it for £23.99 from Amazon
3
Harry Potter House Badges Socks
Amazon
Whether you're a Slytherin, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, or Gryffindor, these Hogwarts house socks are a must-have.

Get it for £11.99 from Amazon
4
Harry Potter Hogwarts House Reveal Bath Fizzer
Boots
Keen to find out what your Hogwart's house should be? Treat yourself to this bath bomb and wait to see what colour the soap suds turn...

Get it for £3 (was £6) from Boots
5
Harry Potter 3D Hogwarts Crest Ceramic Cauldron Mug
Amazon
This eerie black cauldron style mug embellished with the Hogwarts emblem gives a subtle nod to 'The Half Blood Prince' – aka Severus Snape – and his potions classes.

Get it for £5.99 from Amazon
6
4D Cityscape 3D Puzzles Harry Potter Hogwarts
Amazon
Learn more about the iconic castle by building this 3D Hogwarts puzzle.

Get it for £45.99 from Amazon
7
Burmont's Speciality Gifts Store The Ultimate Harry Potter Selection Box
Amazon
In the mood for food? This Harry Potter-themed treat box (think: Bertie Boots Every Flavour beans, Chocolate Frogs, and Butter Beer) is the perfect treat

Get it for £19.99 from Amazon
8
Cath Kidston Harry Potter Wizarding World Stoneware Teapot & 2 Cups Set
John Lewis
Whether you're reading tea leaves or simply drinking tea, this Cath Kidston x Harry Potter tea set is beautifully illustrated and will make a magical addition to any kitchen.

Get it for £30 from John Lewis
9
LEGO 71043 Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle
John Lewis
What could be cooler than building the entire Hogwarts castle out of Lego?

Get it for £329.99 from John Lewis
10
Harry Potter Honeydukes Chocolate Frog Face Palette
Boots
Shaped like the box for a Honeydukes Chocolate Frog, this magical face palette features a range of beautifully shimmery shades.

Get it for £6.25 (was £12.50) from Boots
11
Pandora Harry Potter Talking Hat Charm Sterling Silver
Amazon
How cute is this Pandora Harry Potter inspired sorting hat charm?

Get it for £29.36 (was £33.15) from Amazon
12
Le Creuset Harry Potter Lightning Bolt Signature Cast Iron Round Casserole
John Lewis
Whether you're brewing potions or baking a casserole, this Harry Potter edition Le Creuset will make a magical edition to your kitchen.

Get it for £292 from John Lewis
13
Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Collection
Boots
For Harry Potter obsessed makeup addicts, this collection of Hogwarts-inspired products is the perfect treat.

Get it for £21 (was £42) from Boots
14
Pandora Platform 9 3/4 and Rotating Charm
Amazon
This silver and gold platform 9 and 3/4 charm is the ultimate Harry Potter accessory.

Get it for £61 from Amazon
15
Paladone Store Harry Potter Potion Bottle Light
Amazon
You might not be able to shout 'lumos' and see your wand light up but you can add a little magic to your home with this Harry Potter-inspired touch lamp.

Get it for £18.14 from Amazon
16
Scrabble Harry Potter Board Game
John Lewis
Fancy a Harry Potter twist on traditional Scrabble? This special edition game could give your next game of Scrabble an enchanting twist.

Get it for £17.49 (was £24.99) from John Lewis
17
Harry Potter Golden Snitch Bath Fizzer
Boots
So your bathroom might not be as fancy as the Prefects' one on the fifth floor, but that doesn't mean you can recreate some of the magic with a Golden Snitch bath bomb.

Get it for £3 (was £6) from Boots
18
Harry Potter Quill Eye Liner
Boots
This quill eyeliner has to be one of the coolest Harry Potter-inspired pieces of makeup on the shelves. (What could be better than a quill-shaped eyeliner?)

Get it for £3 (was £6) from Boots
19
The Noble Collection Harry Potter Wizard Chess Set
Amazon
Who would want to play muggle chess when you can play 'Wizard Chess'? Whether you're a seasoned player or new to the game, this Wizard Chess set will sort you out.

Get it for £41.99 (was £44.99) from Amazon
20
LEGO 76389 Harry Potter Hogwarts Chamber of Secrets Modular Castle
Amazon
Transport yourself – or your Harry Potter obsessed friends – to Hogwarts with this Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Chamber of Secrets Castle, complete with Salazar Slytherin's secret chamber.

Get it for £123.90 from Amazon
