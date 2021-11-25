FG Trade via Getty Images

As women, we know there are just certain behaviours and attitudes we’ll be subject to – whether we like it or not. And often we don’t like it, actually.

So thank goodness there’s a meme to honour all the chaos, frustration, and fun of existing as a woman.

The ‘feminine urge’ meme, which has been doing the rounds since October, is revealing our innermost desires – and you can do it too. Simply prefix any post with ‘the feminine urge’ and explain what you’d like to do, if you really could.

While it’s grown in visibility recently, the original urge, according to website Know Your Meme, dates back to 2009. In April 2021, when a Tumblr user posted “the feminine urge to stab <3”, it travelled to Twitter, as many Tumblr posts do, with another user jumping on the meme with “the feminine urge to bite”. By September, it was “the feminine urge to hunt and gather (steal)”.

But it was in October, when the meme sparked a chain of similar sentiments, that it really took off. The tweet “the feminine urge to play dumb (strategically)” has received more than 150,100 likes since it was posted on October 6.

the feminine urge to play dumb (strategically) — *✲ﾟ*｡⋆♡ (@9wacie) October 6, 2021

Since its early more satirical use, the meme is definitely threatening to become a little too earnest for our liking, encapsulating female culture and habits, such as making BFFs in the club toilets, or telling strangers they’re pretty. Some are even using the meme to capture serious experiences, including sexual assault.

And of course, the meme doesn’t even have to speak to a feminine experience, and can honour the mayhem of just being alive. Many are adding their own, ungendered versions of it, sharing their ‘non-binary’ urges with the world.

Meanwhile, others are contributing their ‘masculine urge’ to the mix, because it’s not like we don’t hear enough about men. Each to their own, but here are some versions of the meme that have rung the truest to us.

the feminine urge to start sentences with “i think” when in actuality, i know for a fact — bub$ (@bubae_n) November 16, 2021

the feminine urge to tell every single pretty girl you see that she’s pretty — ♏︎ (@gleauxxs) November 23, 2021

The feminine london urge to cry on the tube without expectations of consolation or mild concern from onlookers. — Madé S. (@ubersybaritique) November 25, 2021

the feminine urge to be highly educated trophy wife with the ability to earn my own money but no need to — sohni (@sohnianika) November 24, 2021

The feminine urge to achieve everything in your life before 25 — duke silver (@surajdukhii) November 3, 2021

the feminine urge to put <3 literally after everything — virgobaby (@maybeeevirgo) November 20, 2021

the feminine urge to kick my tattoo artist in the face when they are tattooing my calf — 🎀 SOULMORI 🕯 (@soulmori) November 25, 2021

The feminine urge to tell a bad hook up story then realizing it was actually assault — 💖Harper-Rose💖 (@HarperRoseD) November 4, 2021

the feminine urge to post thirst traps when the person you’re dating in your head doesn’t give you attention — la lune (@mushhpit) November 24, 2021

the feminine urge to flirt with my crush by just thinking about them and doing nothing else — sk (@kirkxxs) November 2, 2021

The feminine urge to say “No worries if not tho! No pressure!” after asking anyone for literally anything — Gracie McGreevy (@GracieMcGreevy) November 24, 2021

The feminine urge to cry over every little inconvenience — Emily🤪 (@alienslurpeee) November 23, 2021

The feminine urge to take a 3 hour nap every single day — ian (@ianisuglyyy) November 21, 2021

the feminine urge to live alone in a pretty nice apartment and have my own art studio — Ida 💫 commissions OPEN! (@sulkycatz) November 24, 2021

the feminine urge to reject everyone and complain about being single — girls stan account (@girlsstanacc) November 21, 2021

the non-binary urge to run away into a mystical forest and never return — Emma Jupiter 🚀 albedo apologist account (@emmajupiter) November 18, 2021

The feminine urge to stare at a wall until the wallpaper pattern starts speaking to you. — Lindsay Fickas (@lindsayfickas) November 24, 2021