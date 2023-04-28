LifeshoppingHome and GardenCleaning

These 29 Highly-Recommended Cleaning Products Are The Key To Unlocking A Sparkling Home

Give your home the spring clean it deserves with the help of these essentials.

These nifty buys will take the hard work out of your cleaning routine.
I regret to inform you, but your annual spring clean is long overdue. If, like me, you love a clean house, but just can’t bring yourself to do the job, maybe you should look at investing some nifty buys that help make your cleaning routine just that bit easier.

From a clever tool that removes stubborn limescale build-up from your taps and a bag that descales your kettle without having to lift a finger, to some tough-on dirt stain remover and deodorising cards that’ll leave your house smelling fresh as you vacuum, we’ve found it all.

So what are you waiting for? It’s time to get shopping and give your cleaning cupboard a well-deserved makeover.

1
Amazon
I just don't think I'd survive a deep clean without this roll of 40 cleaning cloths
I love these cloths because of how versatile they are (you'll always see these blue ones in a cleaner's caddy). Their lint-free material makes them perfect for dusting, wiping down surfaces, and polishing – I find that this brand is more absorbent and long-lasting than other options I've tried, so you'll get more than your money's worth.
£3.50 at Amazon
2
Amazon
If I had to clean a house with only one product, I reckon it'd probably be this ridiculously useful concentrated disinfectant from Zoflora
You can either use this stuff undiluted on small surfaces or dilute it for an endlessly effective solution (I use it diluted on everything from my loo to my floors). You can get litres and litres of cleaning fluid from a single bottle, so it's probably the most cost-effective go-to in my cleaning cupboard.
£5.50 at Amazon
3
Amazon
This handy powder is a great way to remove buildup and grime from your dishwasher
If you rely on your dishwasher, you'll probably want to keep it clean so it can run as smoothly as possible. Limescale can build up quickly in your dishwasher, especially if you live in a hard water area. Even if you don't, soap scum and product buildup is a problem for lots of dishwashers. These cleaning tablets help to clear that stuff out completely – just put the powder in your dishwasher and let it run a cycle.
£3 at Amazon
4
Amazon
Need to tackle a massive, hard-to-clean area like your bath or oven? I can't recommend covering it with a baking soda and water paste and clingfilm and then leaving it to soak enough
Most people know how powerful water and baking soda can be when it comes to removing grime, but the real secret is to cover a thick baking soda paste in clingfilm for around an hour after you've spread it over your dirty surfaces (like your oven door or shower walls) - In fact, I recently tried and wrote about it myself. I'm not sure exactly why it works (I read something about it cutting off the oxygen and helping the products to really penetrate), but what I know for sure is that I've never wiped dirt off so easily. Plus, you'll be able to use the baking soda for plenty of other cleaning tasks too.
£3.66 at Amazon
5
Jasmin Nahar / BuzzFeed
If you love your pet but hate how much hair they leave behind, this reusable fur-removing roller is ideal
It's specifically designed to remove animal hair from your surfaces, and it'll pick up really delicate strands and bits of dust too. It's easy to clean as well – just press a button to open its compartment at the back, and all the collected hair will fall out into the bin.
£11.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
This squeegee makes the difference between squeakily wiping your entire shower screen down in tiny circles or sweeping away the grime in super-satisfying wipes
I love its soft-but-effective blade, and its 20cm length makes cleaning as speedy as it is easy (yes, please).
£1.99 at Amazon
7
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
These simple but effective microfibre cloths are perfect for leaving your smooth and reflective surfaces sparkling
These cloths will clean and polish smooth surfaces like glass, chrome, and stainless steel, and they're fab for dusting too. The soft fabric will distribute pressure really evenly, so you won't have to worry about streaks.
£9.20 for 10 at Amazon
8
Amazon
These vacuum freshener cards will deodorise your home while you banish its dust – a deep-cleaning double whammy
They work in both bagless and... bagful(?) vacuum cleaners – just chuck one in the bag or cylinder and get to cleaning. Scents include vanilla, lavender, and pink grapefruit, and customers have been pleasantly surprised by how effective they are.
£2.99 for five at Amazon
9
Amazon
This grout cleaner from HG has got your back when combatting grubby grout
Reviewers say it's left the space in between their tiles looking as good as new. You'll simply have to dilute one part of this extra-powerful formula into four parts water, apply it to the affected area, and then wait for about five to ten minutes for video-worthy results.
£4.12 at Amazon
10
Amazon
You can tell me you won't kind of enjoy removing this Tubshroom from your drains after it's collected all the stray hairs in there, but I won't believe you
If you have long hair or even just share your shower with other people, this Tubshroom can be really helpful. It traps all the hair and debris going down your drains, so you can easily pull all that stuff out in one go! (Don't worry, it's easy to clean – just wipe this thing down when it's full).
£10.78 at Amazon
11
Amazon
If you want to really and truly ~get into~ your hard-to-clean surfaces, this electric SonicScrubber brush is ideal
The dishwasher-safe heads oscillate 10,000 times a minute, so you'll be able to essentially drill out the hardest-to-reach dirt from your home.
£18.99 for the combi pack at Amazon
12
Amazon
You can keep your plug holes odour-free with these dissolving drain sticks
These enzyme-packed sticks slowly dissolve, breaking down whatever's in your drain with them.
£5.86 at Amazon
13
Amazon
You'll realise how dusty your blinds can become after using this nifty tool on their strips
The arms of this useful lil' thing are covered in a dust-removing microfibre material, and you can adjust how close together or far apart the sections are by squeezing or releasing the handle.
£4.83 for two at Amazon
14
Amazon
Ensure your cuppas stay scum-free with this drop-in kettle descaler bag
When was the last time you descaled your kettle? Exactly. Just drop it into your kettle, add some water, allow it to boil, and leave the bag to work its descaling magic for about ten minutes. After that you can pour all the liquid out – the built-up limescale will leave with the water, so you'll be back to perfect cups of tea and coffee in no time.
£5.89 at Amazon
15
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This Bar Keepers Friend cleaning powder will totally transform your pots, pans, and baking trays, along with other parts of your kitchen
Alongside being super effective, this powder is incredibly easy to use too – just place it onto any affected surfaces, from ceramics to metals and glass, and scrub until the stains have gone. It's ideal for tackling your hob, oven, baking tins, and so much more (look, we've all got that one piece of cookware that's in need of some serious TLC).
£5.44 at Amazon
16
Amazon
Finally remove that burnt-on food from your hob or oven by nabbing this powerful cleaning paste
Its formula is designed to remove burnt-on stains, grease, watermarks, and more while also polishing your surfaces for a truly immaculate finish. Customers have been really impressed by how effective this paste is.
£4.89 at Amazon
17
Amazon
This extra-long radiator brush will clear out one of the hardest-to-reach areas of your home
Seriously, take a peek down your heaters. You can bend this handy tool to reach those awkward and hard-to-reach angles too.
£4.30 at Amazon
18
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Transform your extremely well-used cups with this deep-cleaning powder
The powder inside will wear away the stains and marks from buildup without damaging the mug's surface underneath, and it won't leave a bad taste or odour behind either.
£6.98 at Amazon
19
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This pumice stone is here to help you banish those stubborn hard water stains in your loo
You know those limescale stains at the base of your loo that regular scrubbing just can't remove? Well, grab one of these clever pumice stones to defeat them for good. Reviewers have been amazed by how quickly this block works its magic. Just wet the stone, rub it over your grossest surfaces, and then rinse or wipe the dirt away.
£8 at Amazon
20
Amazon
Tackle the Dreaded Patch on your ceilings or walls with this ridiculously highly-rated mould remover
Almost every home I cleaned had some degree of mould – it's just part of living in a colder, wetter country. This fast-acting spray from cleaner-approved brand HG is seriously effective, and it's super easy to use too. Just spray it onto any affected surfaces, wait for about half an hour, and wipe it away to reveal a mildew-free surface underneath (ugh, so satisfying).
£5.33 at Amazon
21
Amazon
Magic erasers really do live up to the hype
NGL, the first time I saw these in our storeroom I thought they were a little gimmicky – but having used them for everything from soap-encrusted sinks to doors and walls with worked-in grime, I've been forced to take it all back. They only need a little water to work their magic.
£8.98 for ten at Amazon
22
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Got a spot on your sofa or carpet you need gone ASAP? I've tried so many stain removers for soft furnishings, but nothing acts as quickly (or as effectively) as Dr. Beckmann's
I've always been amazed by how quickly this stuff gets to work (it does what I need it to in about 20 minutes). Just dampen the spot you want to clean to loosen the stain, run the handy brush of this cleaner over it, and wait for it to dry – you won't even need to vacuum over it, which is especially useful amid the chaos of spring cleaning.
£3.50 at Amazon
23
Valeza Bakolli / BuzzFeed
Speaking of stain removal, this mattress cleaner will make one of the priciest objects you own feel as good as new again
I'm a huge fan of how easy this stuff is to use – you can just spray it onto any stains and then leave it to dry (sorry, but that's EXACTLY the amount of effort I'd like to expend on every cleaning task). It'll banish any odours and discolouration, even if the stain is really tough – check out the reviews section to see some seriously satisfying before-and-afters.
£6.99 at Amazon
24
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Limescale can build up in any water-heavy area of your home, so it's a good thing that this fast-acting descaler spray is so great at its job
Spray some of its enzyme-packed formula onto any affected surfaces and a thick foam will come out, which then works its limescale-destroying magic for five minutes at most.
£3.50 at Amazon
25
Amazon
Tackle the hard-to-clean mineral buildup on your tap's spout by using this descaler gadget
This handy tool means you'll be able to submerge your taps in descaler for as long as you like, resulting in easy and ~thorough~ cleaning.
£5.85 at Amazon
26
Amazon
Clean AND deodorise your washing machine drum in one cycle with this antibacterial cleaning fluid from Dettol
Its antibacterial formula will clean hard-to-reach dirt from your washing machine drum while also dissolving any limescale that's built up in there. It's really easy to use – just pour some of this stuff into your washing powder drawer and run an empty cycle at 60°C! You can also use it as a regular cleaning fluid on the outside of your washing machine.
£7.90 for two at Amazon
27
Amazon
Some customers swear by this powerful stain remover to banish hard-to-budge marks in no time
It works on a whole range of different textiles, from your sofa cushions to your carpet and your car seats. Simply spray it onto the affected area, wait for a few minutes, and then wipe it away to reveal a clean surface underneath. People say it's removed the stains that they thought were beyond help.
£5.74 at Amazon
28
Amy Glover / Buzzfeed UK
It looks like the legendary Pink Stuff cleaning paste 100% lives up to the hype
Removing everything from burnt-on food to mild rust and grime from your surfaces, this paste is made up of gritty cleaning beads suspended in a gel, so it grinds away at tough stains without scratching up whatever's underneath. It's suitable for use on most hard surfaces (think ceramic tiles, barbecues, draining boards, and more).
£6.37 at Amazon
29
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
It turns out that the TikTok-famous Elbow Grease spray actually will cut through your kitchen's sticky surfaces in no time
It's powerful enough to remove oil from plastics and metals without any scrubbing on your behalf. Spray the formula onto the affected surface, let it sit for a couple of minutes, wipe it away, and you're done.
£1.25 at Amazon
