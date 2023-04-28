These 29 Highly-Recommended Cleaning Products Are The Key To Unlocking A Sparkling Home

Need to tackle a massive, hard-to-clean area like your bath or oven? I can't recommend covering it with a baking soda and water paste and clingfilm and then leaving it to soak enough

Most people know how powerful water and baking soda can be when it comes to removing grime, but the real secret is to cover a thick baking soda paste in clingfilm for around an hour after you've spread it over your dirty surfaces (like your oven door or shower walls) - In fact, I recently tried and wrote about it myself. I'm not sure exactly why it works (I read something about it cutting off the oxygen and helping the products to really penetrate), but what I know for sure is that I've never wiped dirt off so easily. Plus, you'll be able to use the baking soda for plenty of other cleaning tasks too.