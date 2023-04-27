LifeshoppingHome and Gardenhome hacks

It's Actually Quite Rude Just How Much Of A Better Job These 19 Products Can Do Compared To Me

All those boring tasks made simpler – and quicker!

If these products make our life easier, we're all about them.
Amazon
If these products make our life easier, we're all about them.

We hope you love the products we recommend – all of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publication.

We are always on the lookout for genius hacks to make life a little easier, especially those dreaded chores.

There are plenty of unique gadgets to lend a helping hand, whether it comes to your spring clean, laundry day, gardening, travelling, or just gizmos around the home.

Of course, it goes without saying, we don’t want to spend a huge fortune on right now, so we have found the most affordable hacks to snap up on Amazon now – you’ll wonder how you ever lived without them...

1
Amazon
Never have to unclog the drains again with this preventative tool
One of my personal bugbears is sifting food out of the plug hole, or unwrapping strands of hair clumped around the plug, so why not stop it from getting that far with this Silicone Catcher, to catch any hairs, food, or other bits and bobs, which could be detrimental and block the pipes for good.
£1.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
These grabbers are a gardener’s best friends
Whether you are mowing the lawn, cutting down hedges, or just a touch of pruning, the Grabbers are a great investment to help clear up any mess afterwards. Simply attach to your hands and sweep up in one full swoop, which you can easily carry to your recycling bin.
£12.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
These collapsable suitcases are a game-changer
Suitcase sizes vary, as does the luggage allowance, but storing them in our homes can also be a common problem. This is why this collapsible case is a genius life hack and space saver we need when the cases are out of use.
£129.95 at Amazon
4
Amazon
Make room in your wardrobe with this hanging system
A clear-out is the last thing we want to do, but you don’t necessarily need to get rid of clothes to make space for them in your closet, as this hanger can drop down to fit six items on one hanger. The hanger can be used horizontally and vertically, so you are spoilt for choice on how to use this organiser.
£10.59 for six at Amazon
5
Amazon
Get those hard to reach parts of. your radiators clean
We have seen all over TikTok and Instagram various methods people have been using to wash a radiator - in particular the bars behind the front panel. Some pour buckets of warm soapy water behind the front radiator covering, into an empty bucket on the floor, but that’s not the most practical technique. The Holikme Radiator Cleaner is a long duster you can fit in between each panel to remove any dust or fluff lodged in between that a feather duster can’t reach.
£8.49 for two at Amazon
6
Amazon
Never need a torch again with these handy light-up gloves
There’s nothing worse than getting stuck into DIY, but the area you are reaching is poorly lit, and you can’t see a thing. This genius creation is fitted with LED flashlights, so you can secure the gloves to your hands, and complete your task with ease.
£10.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
Tidy office, tidy mind
A spring clean doesn’t just stop at the kitchen and bathroom, especially for those who want to get down to the nitty-gritty. This cleaner is ideal to collect crumbs, dust, dirt, and other bits of fluff, from those hard-to-reach areas, including your keyboard. The battery-powered device works its magic in no time at all, while a button can be pressed to empty the contents.
£10.88 at Amazon
8
Amazon
Who needs a dishwasher when you've got this soap dispensing brush?
Washing the dishes can occasionally require some serious elbow grease, but not with Joseph Joseph’s Scrub. This innovative creation has a compartment for you to pour in your washing up liquid, which evenly disperses onto the sponge to make for super easy cleaning. We intend to stock up on this purchase, with one we can keep in the bathroom, and another in the kitchen.
£9 at Amazon
9
Amazon
Carry all your work essentials with you in one place
Whether you’re heading into the office, working in a coffee shop, or from your makeshift home, you may feel you are inundated with items, such as your phone, laptop, notebook, pen, headphones, and all the chargers, which are easily left behind – but not anymore! This nifty organiser will ensure you have everything with you to complete your 9 to 5 in one place.
£44.50 at Amazon
10
Amazon
Never waste a drop of your favourite skincare products
We often have to decant our skincare, and other lotions and potions into smaller containers when it comes to travelling. But that may not be the only reason. Some may also wish to avoid poking their fingers into a fresh pot of moisturiser, or control their usage, which this cosmetic container can also help with.
£6.99 for two at Amazon
11
Amazon
No screws loose here, with this handy wrist band
We have all been in the midst of a DIY session only to misplace a screw, but this creation will bring an end to those issues. The Magnetic Wristband has a compartment for all your tools, nails and pins, so you can house all your essentials, and with 15 in-built magnets it is powerful enough to keep your props in one place.
£7.69 at Amazon
12
Amazon
Give your hair that soft water feeling with this shower head
We have been told time and time again that hard water is damaging our hair. This creation features three different mineral stones to remove chlorine, fluoride, toxins, rust, as well as other impurities, so you can drink and wash with much purer water, which will improve your hair, skin, and internal organs.
£14.21 at Amazon
13
Amazon
Never lose your pasta down the drain again
We always manage to drop pasta, or boiled potatoes, down the drain, no matter whether we use the pan lid or a sieve, but this genius device could help save our food, and drain our cooking, a little better. The Snap Strainer is heat resistant and made from soft silicone, which is non-toxic and BPA-free. It neatly fits onto pots and pans with specially designed clips, to help make draining any water or sauce an absolute breeze.
£14.99 at Amazon
14
Amazon
The two-in-one essential to give your clothes a new lease of life
Lint rollers are a household favourite to remove any balls of fluff on your clothes, or furniture, but they are not always the most effective. However, the Gleener Fuzz Remover ups the ante. This 2-in-1 is both a sweater shaver and a lint brush, which you can use on clothes and furniture. This prop comes with three interchangeable heads to suit different surfaces and fabrics, to remove fluff, hair, as well as bobbling.
£19.99 at Amazon
15
Amazon
Organise your cupboards with these adjustable caddies
While fitting a trolley, or additional storage options in your built-in units, can be difficult when you need to consider the measurements, it can also be costly adding bespoke storage elements. But this genius invention allows you to tailor your storage to suit your space, and it’s easy to alter or remove, should you wish.
£20.47 for two at Amazon
16
Amazon
Keep all your products in one place forever more
When it comes to travelling, we often decant our selected beauty and skincare favourites into a number of different pouches, but now you don’t have to with this hanging toiletry cosmetics organiser. This design has been innovatively created to ensure every product has a specific home, which makes for the optimum organisation when you’re on the go, as you can pack everything in one case, and also hang it behind the door for easy access. Whether you mix your skincare, body care, make-up, and haircare in one organiser, or a variety of your make-up cosmetics, from tinted moisturisers to lip liners, and other tools, this nifty buy can help.
£16.99 at Amazon
17
Amazon
This collapsable chopper is a cooking godsend
Whether you count yourself a skilled chef or a novice in the kitchen, this two-in-one chopper and strainer can help you on your culinary journey. We love a collapsible prop, and that goes for kitchen appliances. This board allows you to chop any ingredient on the slip-proof surface before you pop out into a strainer to wash the contents. Perfect for indoor, and outdoor use, especially those on a camping trip.
£15.68 at Amazon
18
Amazon
Give yourself extra kitchen storage with this moveable island unit
We love an island in a kitchen, but that statement interior feature can be hard to create, especially for those in rented accommodation, or homes with limited space. With that in mind get your hands on the HOMCOM Storage cabinet, which you can wheel into place or out of the way with ease. Store food, drinks, cutlery, cleaning appliances, and pretty much anything, thanks to this chic creation.
£104.99 at Amazon
19
Amazon
Open jars and bottles with ease thanks to this nifty device
We know we can’t be the only ones to struggle opening jars, and if you’re the same, this jar and bottle opener could lend a helping hand. This prop has a selection of circular slots for any jar size to fit into, so you can open your jam, a olives, or bottle with the flick of a wrist.
£8.99 at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Suggest a correction