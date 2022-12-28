Life
FoodshoppingHome and Gardenhome

Here Are 44 Of The Best Home Deals In Amazon's Post-Christmas Sale

'Tis the season to get your gaff in order.

 and  

Entertainment Editor, HuffPost UK

Amazon Boxing Day Sale home buys
Amazon
Amazon Boxing Day Sale home buys

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

With a brand new year just around the corner, there’s no better time to get your home in order once and for all.

As luck would have it, Amazon has got a huge post-Christmas sale on many sought-after gadgets, storage and organisation items and cleaning products (+ some nice decorative bits and bobs) to help with that. But hurry, these deals won’t last forever – so get them before they’re gone!

1
Amazon
If you've always wanted a Ring video doorbell, consider the 31% discount on this one to be a sign.
Price: £109.99 (originally £159.99).
2
Amazon
*siren sounds* This Tefal EasyFry air fryer is down by 24%.
Price: £100.00 (originally £134.99).
Price: £100.00 (originally £134.99).
3
Amazon
This 41%-off gadget will add a handy pull-out keyboard tray to your table (which is perfect if, like me, you've found your eyes watering over the price of specially-designed WFH desks).
Price: £36.54 (originally £61.99).
4
Amazon
*Finally* tackle the Bottle Graveyard of Showers Past with the help of this self-adhesive corner shower caddy. It's 39% off!
Price: £15.19 (originally £24.99).
5
Amazon
At 40% off, I can't think of a better time to buy this corded Shark vacuum cleaner. It has anti hair-wrap technology which removes hair from the brush roll as it goes!
Price: £149 (originally £249.99).
6
Amazon
Anyone who buys dishwasher tablets knows how much the cost can stack up – thankfully, this pack of 83 Finish Quantum ones are 42% off right now.
Price: £13.39 (originally £23.00).
7
Amazon
If I had to pick my favourite cookware deal from Amazon's sale, it'd probably be this pre-seasoned cast iron Lodge wok that's somehow 47% off. Their regular skillet made it to The Times' 'best cast iron pans' list and to my kitchen, so I can't imagine how impressive this endlessly useful wok option will prove to be.
Price: £74.95 (originally £149.95).
8
Amazon
You can smell that savings (literally) with this 35%-off set of four Airwick linen refills.
Price: £7.20 (originally £110.00) for four.
9
Amazon
The bristles of this 20%-off Joseph Joseph toilet brush are made from silicone, so nothing will get caught in between them.
Price: £19.20 (originally £24.00).
10
Amazon
I this festive season has made you realise that you really need a meat thermometer, you're not alone. This highly-rated option is 58% off!
Price: £6.79 (originally £15.99).
11
Amazon
Save 23% on these stick-on motion sensor lights.
Price: £23.96 (originally £30.95) for four.
12
Amazon
There's something so magical about these solar-powered waterproof mason jar lights (and no, I'm not just talking about their 52% discount).
Price: £12.43 (originally £25.99) for two.
13
Amazon
Save a whopping 64% on this Nescafé coffee machine.
Price: £29.00 (originally £79.99).
14
Amazon
Nab this limescale-reducing shower head while it's 20% off. It'll make your water softer and can increase its pressure too!
Price: £15.99 (originally £19.99).
Price: £15.99 (originally £19.99).
15
Amazon
Oh, and this 45%-off juicer isn't to be sniffed at either, thanks very much.
Price: £54.99 (originally £99.99).
16
Amazon
You can save a sizzling 46% on this non-stick Tefal pots and pans set.
Price: £41.99 (originally £78.00) for five pots and pans.
17
Amazon
And Tefal's hand blender set is half-off right now too!
Price: £37.49 (originally £74.99).
18
Amazon
Save 63% on Joe Wicks' cult-status cookbook.
Price: £7.50 (originally £20.00) for a hardcover copy.
19
Amazon
These genius (and 61% off) watering globes will keep your plants hydrated for you for days at a time.
Price: £14.38 (originally £36.99) for two.
20
Amazon
Home cooks, let's just take a moment to appreciate the 25% price reduction on this Le Creuset casserole dish.
Price: £213.75 (originally £285.00).
21
Amazon
This granite cookware set is 1) gorgeous, 2) ideal for use on ceramic hobs, and 3) 42% off. I'm sold.
Price: £75.99 (originally £129.99) for five pots and pans.
22
Amazon
This outdoor security camera is wireless, weather-resistant, and 44% off!
Price: £49.99 (originally £89.99).
23
Amazon
The Alexa-enabled Echo Dot smart speaker is reduced by an incredible 57%!
Price: £16.99 (originally £39.99).
24
Amazon
Guests will never believe you nabbed this 45%-off lamp for under £22.
Price: £21.99 (originally £39.99).
25
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Look, we've all got that one piece of cookware that's in need of some serious TLC. This Bar Keeper's Friend cleaning powder totally transformed my pots, pans, and baking trays, and it's 38% off right now!
Price: £4.38 (originally £5.48).
26
Amazon
Take this decorative neon sign as a, well, giant neon sign to save 48%.
Price: £12.99 (originally £24.99).
27
Amazon
Treat yourself to this 35%-off Yankee Candle gift set.
Price: £46.76 (originally £72.00).
28
Amazon
Can we please talk about the 35% discount on this Prospero Kenwood stand mixer?! It'd make the perfect gift for home bakers (if you know me and are reading this, yes, that is a hint).
Price: £206.95 (originally £319.99).
29
Amazon
Make your own knot and wool-shaped candles with the help of these 24%-off moulds.
Price: £11.30 (originally £14.89) for two.
30
Amazon
This 43%-off cotton throw looks almost too cosy to handle. Almost.
Price: £8.49 (originally £14.99).
31
Amazon
This massive 35%-off set of food containers will get your kitchen looking Khloe Kardashian-worthy in no time.
Price: £39.99 (originally £65.97) for 24 pcs.
32
Amazon
Customers swore by this set of five knives even before its current 37% price reduction.
Price: £40.99 (originally £64.99).
33
Valeza Bakolli / Via BuzzFeed
Home cooks will end up using Dishoom's 25%-off cookbook all the time – it's made my colleague's homemade Chicken Ruby taste pretty much like the real thing.
Price: £19.50 (originally £26.00) for a hardcover copy.
34
Amazon
Half of the shopping team owns this extendable Joseph Joseph dish rack, and the other half are seriously eyeing up its current 32% discount.
Price: £44.00 (originally £65.00).
35
Amazon
This 46%-off robot vacuum cleaner also has a mop function (yes, please).
Price: £139.99 (originally £259.99).
36
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
If you want to avoid a first-thing-in-the-morning crinkly shirt scenario, this Russell Hobbs iron is a steal at 59% off.
Price: £17.99 (originally £43.99).
37
Amazon
Nab 10% off this Le Creuset mug. It comes in 12 different colours (I've got my eye on a classic volcanic one!).
Price: £13.50 (originally £15.00).
38
Jasmin Nahar / BuzzFeed
This endlessly reusable, USB-rechargeable lighter won't ever run out of gas (probably because it doesn't use any). Save 18% ATM!
Price: £13.99 (originally £16.99).
39
Amazon
Get 2023 off to a good start by treating yourself to this Lumie sunrise alarm clock that's currently down by 26%.
Price: £72.99 (originally £99).
40
Amazon
This Himalayan salt lamp is down by 21% right now.
Price: £13.99 (originally £17.99).
41
Amazon
I'm struggling to believe that this gorgeous essential oil diffuser is 40% off, but here we are.
Price: £27.59 (originally £45.99).
42
Amazon
This genius automatic food dispenser is 20% off right now.
Price: £63.99 (originally £79.99).
43
Amazon
This 33%-off oscillating space heater is basically a must-have at this point.
Price: £59.99 (originally £89.99).
44
Amazon
This 35%-off Simba Hybrid mattress topper has changed my life for the better.
Price: £226.85 (originally £349.00) for a double bed size.
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Suggest a correction