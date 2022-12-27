Life
BeautyTechshoppinghomeAmazon

75 Deals On Top-Rated Items Too Good To Ignore In Amazon's Boxing Day Sale

From tech and cooking gadgets to home organisation and beauty buys, there's some huge bargains on highly recommended products to be had.

 and  

Entertainment Editor, HuffPost UK

Just some of Amazon's Boxing Day Sale deals
Amazon
Just some of Amazon's Boxing Day Sale deals

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Amazon’s post-Christmas sale is finally here, boasting huge discounts across a range of items, including tech, home organisation, beauty buys, cleaning products, and even chocolate and booze (if you have room for any more).

We’ve rounded up a selection of the top-rated items on sale that reviewers were loving even when they were at full price – so get them in your basket while you still can.

1
Amazon
Well, it looks like customers really love this 72%-off pair of wireless headphones.
Rating: 4.9-star average rating from 1,111 reviews.
£19.54 (originally £69.99)
2
Amazon
The 58% discount on this pair of Oral-B toothbrushes is sure to make you smile.
Rating: 4.7-star average rating from 2,577 reviews.
£84.99 (originally £199.99) for two toothbrushes.
3
Amazon
This outdoor security camera is wireless, weather-resistant, and 44% off!
Rating: 4.3-star average rating from 18,921 reviews.
£49.99 (originally £89.99)
4
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Look, we've all got that one piece of cookware that's in need of some serious TLC. This Bar Keeper's Friend cleaning powder totally transformed my pots, pans, and baking trays, and it's 38% off right now!
Rating: 4.5-star average rating from 6,492 reviews.
£4.38 (originally £5.48)
5
Amazon
Kick off 2023 with this 58%-off smart watch and fitness tracker.
Rating: 4.2-star average rating from 2,619 reviews.
£25.49 (originally £59.99).
6
Amazon
And Tefal's hand blender set is half-off right now too!
Rating: 4.6-star average rating from 1,145 reviews.
£37.49 (originally £74.99)
7
Amazon
This Tefal EasyFry air fryer is down by 24%.
Rating: 4.6-star average rating from 1,795 reviews.
£100.00 (originally £134.99)
8
Amazon
Save a smooth 59% on this Philips epilator.
Rating: 4.4-star average rating from 248 reviews.
£69.99 (originally £169.99)
9
Amazon
Well hello there, 58%-off Panasonic Nanoe hairdryer.
Rating: 4.4-star average rating from 86 reviews.
£58.47 (originally £129.99)
10
Amazon
This 32%-off Yankee Candle smells of home (literally).
Rating: 4.7-star average rating from 25,173 reviews.
£18.99 (originally £27.99)
11
Amazon
This 51%-off dash cam is pretty hard to resist.
Rating: 4.3-star average rating from 390 reviews.
£29.59 (originally £59.99)
12
Amazon
Save a whopping 64% on this Nescafé coffee machine.
Rating: 4.5-star average rating from 5,576 reviews.
£29.00 (originally £79.99)
13
Amazon
Nab this limescale-reducing shower head while it's 20% off. It'll make your water softer and can increase its pressure too!
Rating: 4.3-star average rating from 3,843 reviews.
£15.99 (originally £19.99)
14
Amazon
Anyone who buys dishwasher tablets knows how much the cost can stack up – thankfully, this pack of 83 Finish Quantum ones are 42% off right now.
Rating: 4.6-star average rating from 1,879 reviews.
£13.39 (originally £23.00)
15
Amazon
These genius (and 61% off) watering globes will keep your plants hydrated for you for days at a time.
Rating: 4.2-star average rating from 54 reviews.
£14.38 (originally £36.99) for two.
16
Amazon
Enjoy a 37% saving on these noise-cancelling wireless Sony headphones.
Rating: 4.4-star average rating from 5,338 reviews.
£82.35 (originally £130.00).
17
Valeza Bakolli / Via BuzzFeed
Banish the condensation from your car's windshield for 12% less with this dehumidifier bag.
Rating: 4.1-star average rating from 13,395 reviews.
Price: £7.95 (originally £8.99).
18
Amazon
'Tis the season for saving on overstocked Christmas chocolates (looking at you, half-price Maltesers and Friends stocking filler set).
Rating: 4.7-star average rating from 452 reviews.
£17.19 (originally £34.42) for 207g
19
Amazon
Speaking of which, you can save a whopping 55% on this Heroes gift carton right now (yes, please).
Rating: 4.5-star average rating from 3,228 reviews.
£2.70 (originally £5.99) for 385g
20
Amazon
Okay, okay, last one: this two kilo box of Heroes is 50% off right now, putting it under the £12 mark.
Rating: 4.7-star average rating from 3,105 reviews.
£11.50 (originally £22.99)
21
Amazon
You can save a sizzling 46% on this non-stick Tefal pots and pans set.
Rating: 4.6-star average rating from 15,229 reviews.
£41.99 (originally £78.00) for five pots and pans.
22
Amazon
Save 63% on Joe Wicks' cult-status cookbook.
Rating: 4.5-star average rating from 2,465 reviews.
£7.50 (originally £20.00) for a hardcover copy.
23
Amazon
The 36% saving on this mindfulness colouring book is almost as soothing as the pages themselves.
Rating: 4.4-star average rating from 2,117 reviews.
£5.75 (originally £8.99).
24
Amazon
Tint your brows for 46% less with Schwarzkopf's incredible kit.
Rating: 4.5-star average rating from 13,420 reviews.
£5.00 (originally £9.22) – available in four shades.
25
Amazon
I'm just saying, the thousands of customers who left Maybelline's 'Eraser' concealer rave reviews can't *all* be wrong. It's 29% off right now!
Rating: 4.5-star average rating from 53,985 reviews.
£6.40 (originally £8.99) – available in 15 shades.
26
Amazon
Save 50% on this stunning 2023 diary from the RHS.
Rating: 4.8-star average rating from 86 reviews.
£7.49 (originally £14.99)
27
Amazon
And if you're after a classic, this 2023 Collins diary is reduced by 43%.
Rating: 4.4-star average rating from 270 reviews.
£3.69 (originally £6.50).
28
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Sally Hansen's 51%-off 'Insta-Dri' top coat does exactly what it promises to do. My manicures are touch-dry seconds after using it, and it provides a shiny, chip-resistant finish too!
Rating: 4.5-star average rating from 24,976 reviews.
£3.90 (originally £7.99)
29
Amazon
This set of six adorable bath melts is down by 47%.
Rating: 4.5-star average rating from 24,298 reviews.
£9.33 (originally £17.49)
30
Amazon
And this extensive Sanctuary Spa set is reduced by a seriously soothing 32%.
Rating: 4.7-star average rating from 2,422 reviews.
£7.83 (originally £11.50)
31
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
I absolutely love this No.3 London Dry Gin. It's currently reduced by 18%!
Rating: 4.8-star average rating from 1,896 reviews.
£30.00 (originally £36.50) for 70cl.
32
Amazon
Treat your tresses to this 25%-off '3 Minute Miracle' Aussie hair set! It includes shampoo, conditioner, and a mask.
Rating: 4.7-star average rating from 766 reviews.
£14.24 (originally £18.99)
33
Amazon
Nab this (bloody massive) tub of 100 NIP+FAB glycolic acid pads while they're 50% off!
Rating: 4.5-star average rating from 13,000 reviews.
£13.95 (originally £22.95)
34
Amazon
Home cooks, let's just take a moment to appreciate the 25% price reduction on this Le Creuset casserole dish.
Rating: 4.8-star average rating from 7,202 reviews.
£213.75 (originally £285.00)
35
Amazon
Revolution's 33%-off niacinamide and zinc serum will help to cleanse your pores (no wonder so many reviewers reckon it's helped to get rid of their blackheads).
Rating: 4.5-star average rating from 2,347 reviews.
£4.00 (originally £5.97)
36
Amazon
NIP+FAB's 'Dragon's Blood' plumping serum has seriously wowed reviewers. It's 50% off right now!
Rating: 4.5-star average rating from 2,468 reviews.
£9.97 (originally £19.95)
37
Amazon
Save 50% on Garnier's cult-status micellar water.
Rating: 4.7-star average rating from 27,973 reviews.
£4.00 (originally £7.99)
38
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
And the same goes for Maybelline's beauty guru-approved 'Sky High' mascara! It's currently reduced by 26%.
Rating: 4.5-star average rating from 14,174 reviews.
£8.51 (originally £11.49)
39
Amazon
If you've been seeing Garnier's 'Hair Food' mask all over your 'For You' page, it's probably because it really does help to nourish and hydrate hair. It's half price right now!
Rating: 4.6-star average rating from 16,706 reviews.
£3.50 (originally £6.99)
40
Amazon
The Alexa-enabled Echo Dot smart speaker is reduced by an incredible 57%!
Rating: 4.7-star average rating from 541,730 reviews.
£16.99 (originally £39.99)
41
Amazon
Save 40% on these eyebrow razors (they're a great way to remove any unwanted peach fuzz too!).
Rating: 4.3-star average rating from 32,088 reviews.
£2.99 (originally £4.99) for six
42
Valeza Bakolli / Via BuzzFeed
This BaByliss rotating hair styling brush gives *incredible* volume and shine. It's currently 20% off!
Rating: 4.5-star average rating from 6,505 reviews.
£40.00 (originally £50.00)
43
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This hand cream from O'Keeffe's has honestly earned its rave reviews. It's down by 18% at the moment!
Rating: 4.7-star average rating from 17,731 reviews.
£10.27 (originally £12.49)
44
Valeza Bakolli / Via BuzzFeed
And while we're on the topic, you might want to start using this O'Keeffe's 'Healthy Feet' cream. It's 25% off!
Rating: 4.5-star average rating from 49,012 reviews.
£6.00 (originally £7.99)
45
Valeza Bakolli / BuzzFeed
This cuticle remover gel from Sally Hansen gets to work in fifteen seconds, and right now it's 40% off as well!
Rating: 4.5-star average rating from 22,117 reviews.
£5.99 (originally £9.95)
46
Amazon
Want to get stronger in the New Year? Consider the 48% price cut on this resistance band to be a sign!
Rating: 4.6-star average rating from 7,581 reviews.
£10.99 (originally £20.99)
47
Amazon
Keep your makeup shine-free for less than £2 with Rimmel's pressed powder. It's down by 64%!
Rating: 4.6-star average rating from 40,477 reviews.
£1.61 (originally £4.49) for the transparent option
48
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This biotin & collagen conditioner from OGX makes my frizzy hair look way healthier. Save 50%!
Rating: 4.5-star average rating from 3,685 reviews.
£3.49 (originally £6.99).
49
Amazon
Nab this (bloody massive) tub of 100 NIP+FAB vitamin C pads while they're 52% off!
Rating: 4.5-star average rating from 780 reviews.
£9.97 (originally £14.95)
50
Amazon
Get that silky-smooth base for your makeup with this Rimmel 'Fix & Go' primer. It's currently reduced by 51%!
Rating: 4.4-star average rating from 15,737 reviews.
£3.91 (originally £6.99)
51
Amazon
The cult-status Real Techniques sponge comes with a storage case and is 25% off right now!
Rating: 4.7-star average rating from 10,382 reviews.
£6.00 for the sponge and case (originally £7.99)
52
Zaynab Khanom / Via BuzzFeed
This Revlon oil-absorbing volcanic face roller will banish any excess shine – it's 25% off right now!
Rating: 4.2-star average rating from 48,122 reviews.
£9.74 (originally £12.99)
53
Amazon
Treat yourself to this 35%-off Yankee Candle gift set.
Rating: 4.7-star average rating from 2,190 reviews.Price: £46.76 (originally £72.00).
£46.76 (originally £72.00)
54
Amazon
Can we please talk about the 35% discount on this Prospero Kenwood stand mixer?! It'd make the perfect gift for home bakers (if you know me and are reading this, yes, that is a hint).
Rating: 4.5-star average rating from 537 reviews.
£206.95 (originally £319.99)
55
Amazon
*Siren sounds* OLAPLEX's cult-status No.3 Hair Perfector is 47% off right now.
Rating: 4.5-star average rating from 109,912 reviews.
£14.85 (originally £28.00)
56
Amazon
I needed this 33%-off wearable blanket yesterday, TBH.
Rating: 4.5-star average rating from 4,344 reviews.
£21.99 (originally £32.99)
57
Amazon
The bristles of this 20%-off Joseph Joseph toilet brush are made from silicone, so nothing will get caught in between them.
Rating: 4.4-star average rating from 11,770 reviews.
£19.20 (originally £24.00)
58
Amazon
Ensure your eyeshadow stays in place all day with this 48%-off eyelid primer from Urban Decay.
Rating: 4.5-star average rating from 1,235 reviews.
£10.20 (originally £19.50)
59
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This Real Techniques powder brush is the best one I've found – it's 12% off right now!
Rating: 4.7-star average rating from 9,374 reviews.
£8.75 (originally £9.99).
60
Valeza Bakolli / Via BuzzFeed
Home cooks will end up using Dishoom's 25%-off cookbook all the time – it's made my colleague's homemade Chicken Ruby taste pretty much like the real thing.
Rating: 4.8-star average rating from 7,625 reviews.
£19.50 (originally £26.00) for a hardcover copy
61
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This 33%-off light-blocking sleep mask has an adjustable wire in its nose (genius, right?).
Rating: 4.5-star average rating from 64,945 reviews.
£5.98 (originally £8.99)
62
Valeza Bakolli / Via BuzzFeed
Keep your locks looking luscious with L'Oréal's 'No Haircut' cream that's 33% off ATM!
Rating: 4.6-star average rating from 7,258 reviews.
£3.99 (originally £5.99)
63
Devina Gohil / BuzzFeed
Conceal AND heal your spots with Dots For Spots' 14%-off hydrocolloid patches!
Rating: 4.4-star average rating from 33,925 reviews.
£5.99 (originally £6.99) for 24 patches
64
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This cult-status Bio-Oil is a great way to minimise the appearance of stretch marks, discolouration, and more. Nab yours for 39% off!
Rating: 4.7-star average rating from 31,756 reviews.
£13.99 (originally £22.99).
65
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Get rid of the Dreaded Patch on your carpet or other soft furnishings by using Dr. Beckmann's 43%-off cleaner.
Rating: 4.6-star average rating from 21,735 reviews.
£2.00 (originally £3.50)
66
Amazon
Half of the shopping team owns this extendable Joseph Joseph dish rack, and the other half are seriously eyeing up its current 32% discount.
Rating: 4.6-star average rating from 14,190 reviews.
£44.00 (originally £65.00)
67
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This 43%-off Seche Vite topcoat will keep your nail polish looking salon-fresh for way longer than it'd last otherwise. Reviewers love its silky, chip-resistant finish!
Rating: 4.6-star average rating from 28,774 reviews.
£6.30 (originally £10.95)
68
Amazon
This 46%-off robot vacuum cleaner also has a mop function (yes, please).
Rating: 4.2-star average rating from 1,298 reviews.
£139.99 (originally £259.99)
69
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
If you want to avoid a first-thing-in-the-morning crinkly shirt scenario, this Russell Hobbs iron is a steal at 59% off.
Rating: 4.4-star average rating from 1,009 reviews.
£17.99 (originally £43.99)
70
Amazon
Nab 10% off this Le Creuset mug. It comes in 12 different colours (I've got my eye on a classic volcanic one!).
Rating: 4.8-star average rating from 711 reviews.
£13.50 (originally £15.00)
71
Amazon
Aveeno's moisturising body wash is perfect for dry-leaning skin. It's 31% off right now!
Rating: 4.7-star average rating from 3,825 reviews.
£6.86 (originally £9.99)
72
Amazon
Hydrate and nourish dry, damaged hair for 21% less with this Redken shampoo and conditioner set.
Rating: 4.6-star average rating from 985 reviews.
£29.43 (originally £37.50)
73
Jasmin Nahar / BuzzFeed
This endlessly reusable, USB-rechargeable lighter won't ever run out of gas (probably because it doesn't use any). Save 18% ATM!
Rating: 4.4-star average rating from 27,370 reviews.
£13.99 (originally £16.99)
74
Elizabeth Cotton / Via BuzzFeed
I love the handy time markers on this 13%-off water bottle.
Rating: 4.6-star average rating from 2,102 reviews.
£12.99 (originally £14.99) in the colour pink
75
Amazon
Amazon users seem to be loving this Tile Bluetooth item finder, and with the 25% discount it's not hard to see why.
Rating: 4.4-star average rating from 20,024 reviews.
£14.99 (originally £19.99).
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Suggest a correction