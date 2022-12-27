75 Deals On Top-Rated Items Too Good To Ignore In Amazon's Boxing Day Sale

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Amazon’s post-Christmas sale is finally here, boasting huge discounts across a range of items, including tech, home organisation, beauty buys, cleaning products, and even chocolate and booze (if you have room for any more).
We’ve rounded up a selection of the top-rated items on sale that reviewers were loving even when they were at full price – so get them in your basket while you still can.
1
Well, it looks like customers really love this 72%-off pair of wireless headphones.
2
The 58% discount on this pair of Oral-B toothbrushes is sure to make you smile.
3
This outdoor security camera is wireless, weather-resistant, and 44% off!
4
Look, we've all got that one piece of cookware that's in need of some serious TLC. This Bar Keeper's Friend cleaning powder totally transformed my pots, pans, and baking trays, and it's 38% off right now!
5
Kick off 2023 with this 58%-off smart watch and fitness tracker.
6
And Tefal's hand blender set is half-off right now too!
7
This Tefal EasyFry air fryer is down by 24%.
8
Save a smooth 59% on this Philips epilator.
9
Well hello there, 58%-off Panasonic Nanoe hairdryer.
10
This 32%-off Yankee Candle smells of home (literally).
11
This 51%-off dash cam is pretty hard to resist.
12
Save a whopping 64% on this Nescafé coffee machine.
13
Nab this limescale-reducing shower head while it's 20% off. It'll make your water softer and can increase its pressure too!
14
Anyone who buys dishwasher tablets knows how much the cost can stack up – thankfully, this pack of 83 Finish Quantum ones are 42% off right now.
15
These genius (and 61% off) watering globes will keep your plants hydrated for you for days at a time.
16
Enjoy a 37% saving on these noise-cancelling wireless Sony headphones.
17
Banish the condensation from your car's windshield for 12% less with this dehumidifier bag.
18
'Tis the season for saving on overstocked Christmas chocolates (looking at you, half-price Maltesers and Friends stocking filler set).
19
Speaking of which, you can save a whopping 55% on this Heroes gift carton right now (yes, please).
20
Okay, okay, last one: this two kilo box of Heroes is 50% off right now, putting it under the £12 mark.
21
You can save a sizzling 46% on this non-stick Tefal pots and pans set.
22
Save 63% on Joe Wicks' cult-status cookbook.
23
The 36% saving on this mindfulness colouring book is almost as soothing as the pages themselves.
24
Tint your brows for 46% less with Schwarzkopf's incredible kit.
25
I'm just saying, the thousands of customers who left Maybelline's 'Eraser' concealer rave reviews can't *all* be wrong. It's 29% off right now!
26
Save 50% on this stunning 2023 diary from the RHS.
27
And if you're after a classic, this 2023 Collins diary is reduced by 43%.
28
Sally Hansen's 51%-off 'Insta-Dri' top coat does exactly what it promises to do. My manicures are touch-dry seconds after using it, and it provides a shiny, chip-resistant finish too!
29
This set of six adorable bath melts is down by 47%.
30
And this extensive Sanctuary Spa set is reduced by a seriously soothing 32%.
31
I absolutely love this No.3 London Dry Gin. It's currently reduced by 18%!
32
Treat your tresses to this 25%-off '3 Minute Miracle' Aussie hair set! It includes shampoo, conditioner, and a mask.
33
Nab this (bloody massive) tub of 100 NIP+FAB glycolic acid pads while they're 50% off!
34
Home cooks, let's just take a moment to appreciate the 25% price reduction on this Le Creuset casserole dish.
35
Revolution's 33%-off niacinamide and zinc serum will help to cleanse your pores (no wonder so many reviewers reckon it's helped to get rid of their blackheads).
36
NIP+FAB's 'Dragon's Blood' plumping serum has seriously wowed reviewers. It's 50% off right now!
37
Save 50% on Garnier's cult-status micellar water.
38
And the same goes for Maybelline's beauty guru-approved 'Sky High' mascara! It's currently reduced by 26%.
39
If you've been seeing Garnier's 'Hair Food' mask all over your 'For You' page, it's probably because it really does help to nourish and hydrate hair. It's half price right now!
40
The Alexa-enabled Echo Dot smart speaker is reduced by an incredible 57%!
41
Save 40% on these eyebrow razors (they're a great way to remove any unwanted peach fuzz too!).
42
This BaByliss rotating hair styling brush gives *incredible* volume and shine. It's currently 20% off!
43
This hand cream from O'Keeffe's has honestly earned its rave reviews. It's down by 18% at the moment!
44
And while we're on the topic, you might want to start using this O'Keeffe's 'Healthy Feet' cream. It's 25% off!
45
This cuticle remover gel from Sally Hansen gets to work in fifteen seconds, and right now it's 40% off as well!
46
Want to get stronger in the New Year? Consider the 48% price cut on this resistance band to be a sign!
47
Keep your makeup shine-free for less than £2 with Rimmel's pressed powder. It's down by 64%!
48
This biotin & collagen conditioner from OGX makes my frizzy hair look way healthier. Save 50%!
49
Nab this (bloody massive) tub of 100 NIP+FAB vitamin C pads while they're 52% off!
50
Get that silky-smooth base for your makeup with this Rimmel 'Fix & Go' primer. It's currently reduced by 51%!
51
The cult-status Real Techniques sponge comes with a storage case and is 25% off right now!
52
This Revlon oil-absorbing volcanic face roller will banish any excess shine – it's 25% off right now!
53
Treat yourself to this 35%-off Yankee Candle gift set.
54
Can we please talk about the 35% discount on this Prospero Kenwood stand mixer?! It'd make the perfect gift for home bakers (if you know me and are reading this, yes, that is a hint).
55
*Siren sounds* OLAPLEX's cult-status No.3 Hair Perfector is 47% off right now.
56
I needed this 33%-off wearable blanket yesterday, TBH.
57
The bristles of this 20%-off Joseph Joseph toilet brush are made from silicone, so nothing will get caught in between them.
58
Ensure your eyeshadow stays in place all day with this 48%-off eyelid primer from Urban Decay.
59
This Real Techniques powder brush is the best one I've found – it's 12% off right now!
60
Home cooks will end up using Dishoom's 25%-off cookbook all the time – it's made my colleague's homemade Chicken Ruby taste pretty much like the real thing.
61
This 33%-off light-blocking sleep mask has an adjustable wire in its nose (genius, right?).
62
Keep your locks looking luscious with L'Oréal's 'No Haircut' cream that's 33% off ATM!
63
Conceal AND heal your spots with Dots For Spots' 14%-off hydrocolloid patches!
64
This cult-status Bio-Oil is a great way to minimise the appearance of stretch marks, discolouration, and more. Nab yours for 39% off!
65
Get rid of the Dreaded Patch on your carpet or other soft furnishings by using Dr. Beckmann's 43%-off cleaner.
66
Half of the shopping team owns this extendable Joseph Joseph dish rack, and the other half are seriously eyeing up its current 32% discount.
67
This 43%-off Seche Vite topcoat will keep your nail polish looking salon-fresh for way longer than it'd last otherwise. Reviewers love its silky, chip-resistant finish!
68
This 46%-off robot vacuum cleaner also has a mop function (yes, please).
69
If you want to avoid a first-thing-in-the-morning crinkly shirt scenario, this Russell Hobbs iron is a steal at 59% off.
70
Nab 10% off this Le Creuset mug. It comes in 12 different colours (I've got my eye on a classic volcanic one!).
71
Aveeno's moisturising body wash is perfect for dry-leaning skin. It's 31% off right now!
72
Hydrate and nourish dry, damaged hair for 21% less with this Redken shampoo and conditioner set.
73
This endlessly reusable, USB-rechargeable lighter won't ever run out of gas (probably because it doesn't use any). Save 18% ATM!
74
I love the handy time markers on this 13%-off water bottle.
75
Amazon users seem to be loving this Tile Bluetooth item finder, and with the 25% discount it's not hard to see why.
