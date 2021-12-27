Life

10 Brilliant Books That Will Help You Get Some Closure On 2021

This year wasn't great but these books were – read at least one before December is out.

Life Reporter

aquaArts studio via Getty Images

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Let’s face it, 2021 has been an interesting year to say, if “interesting” means challenging, exhausting and seemingly endless.

In fact, the entire past 22 months have been something of a blur and now 2022 is almost upon us with all the promise and uncertainty a new year brings.

The bit between Christmas and New Year’s Eve is often a time we spend reflecting and we have a lot to think about 2021. From our work and career to our friendships and relationships, the year has been trying for all of us.

What better way to reflect on this than with the help of the right book? Our roundup below is made up of books we’ve personally read and enjoyed this year and will definitely give you food for thought about your life and plans.

From The Defining Decade to How To Work Without Losing Your Mind, we hope you’ll find something of what you need in this reading list to get some closure on 2021 and look ahead to brighter days.

Keep The Receipts by The Receipts Podcast
Amazon
The girls from The Receipts Podcast talk about their careers, friendships and relationships in Keep The Receipts. This book makes you feel like you're speaking to one of your girlfriends.

Buy Keep The Receipts for £12.62
I Wish I Knew This Earlier by Toni Tone
Amazon
I Wish I Knew This Earlier is a refreshing take on dating and relationships. Author Toni Tone takes us through her love lessons whilst also making us reflect on our own.

Buy I Wish I Knew This Earlier for £6.55
Conversation On Love by Natasha Lunn
Amazon
Conversations On Love explores different aspects of love. From how we find love to how we sustain it – author Natasha Lunn spoke to HuffPost UK about it here.

Buy Conversations On Love for £14.99
Black Joy by Charlie Brinkhurt-Cuff & Timi Sotire
Amazon
Another personal favourite of mine. This book explores the joy of Blackness and is a reminder that being Black is something to be celebrated.

Buy Black Joy for £11.65
How To Break Up With Your Phone by Catherine Price
Amazon
Most of us have are umbilically attached to our phones. This book will teach you why we have such a poor relationships with them and how we can improve it. Plus reading it will mean you have to put yours down.

Buy How To Break Up With Your Phone for £6.40
The Joy of Being Selfish by Michelle Elman
Amazon
Setting boundaries isn't easy but this book is a great place to start. Struggling to say 'no' to your friends or family members? Take a read of this.

Buy The Joy of Being Selfish" for £11.10
Alonement: How To Be Alone And Absolutely Own It by Francesca Specter
Amazon
For many, the past two years have forced us to be alone. If this is you or anyone else struggling with feeling single or lonely, this book will teach you how to feel comfortable in your own company.

Buy Alonement: How To Be Alone And Absolutely Own It for £11.99
The Fear-Fighter Manual by Luuvie Ajayi Jones
Amazon
Struggling with fear? This book by artist and activist Luvvie Ajayi Jones is for you. The Fear-Fighter Manual will teach you how you can take leaps of faith and tackle your worries head on.


Buy "The Fear-Fighter Manual" for £11.10
How To Work Without Losing Your Mind by Cate Sevilla
Amazon
Working through a pandemic isn't easy but this book by incoming HuffPost UK editor-in-chief Cate Sevilla will help you reassess your work boundaries, avoid burnouts and challenge the way you see work.

Buy "How To Work Without Losing Your Mind" for £10.99
Defining Decade by Meg Jay
Amazon
This is a personal favourite and a book I'll always return to. The Defining Decade highlights how important your twenties are. If you're a twentysomething feeling a bit lost this book will push you to reflect on your career, mind and relationships.

Buy "The Defining Decade" for £10.89
