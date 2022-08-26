The Best Type Of Exercise For Each Stage Of Your Menstrual Cycle

Nastasic via Getty Images

If you’re someone with a period, you’ll know your menstrual cycle can affect a lot of aspects of your life. Your period itself is one thing but your cycle consists of four different stages and they each determine your mood, body temperature, fatigue levels and more.

All of these different factors also affect the exercise you can do – as Dina Asher-Smith knows well. The UK sprinter is calling for more research into period sport science after she revealed her cycle was behind the calf cramp she experienced while running the recent 200m final at the European Championships in Munich.

And even if you’re not a professional athlete, as your hormones fluctuate during your menstrual cycle, it really helps to understand why certain exercises best suit different stages of the month.

Supplements brand Fourfive asked gynaecologist Dr Nithya Ratnavelu about the key factors to be aware of during your cycle. “We found that many women still don’t feel well informed when it comes to the impact of periods on their exercise capabilities,” Dr Ratnaveku said, adding that knowledge can be empowering.

“You can do anything at any point in the cycle, you don’t have to stop doing things,” she stresses, “but you just might find you find it a bit more difficult.”

Here is Dr Ratnaveku’s advice on how to work out – and the fuel you’ll need.

Menstruation (Days 1-7)

As you’ll know from experience, in the first phase of your cycle you are often low in energy and can suffer from cramps and lower back pain. During this time, carbs are the best source of fuel to power your workout – which is why you’re probably craving them, too.

This is because during the follicular phase (days 1-13), your body is better at metabolising carbs and using them for the vital energy you need to keep going.

Any exercise is beneficial during your period as it increases endorphins that block pain receptors, helping with those nasty symptoms such as cramps. But because of the slump in energy, low intensity aerobic exercises such as yoga, light cardio and strength training tend to be easier on the body.

As well as increasing endorphins, regular exercise also reduces the amount of prostaglandin in the lining of your womb, which is responsible for inflammation and uterine muscle cramps, Dr Ratnavelu explains.

Late Follicular (Days 7-13)

Unlike days one to seven, you’ll probably feel more energised at this stage. This is because oestrogen levels have increased, which helps to boost mood and raise energy levels, so you may be more keen to work out during these days.

During this time, high intensity workouts and strength training allow the body to build muscle mass and burn fat rather than carbs.

However, you should take care during your workouts as the rise in oestrogen levels can make ligaments more lax which may increase your chance of injury.

Ovulation (Day 14)

The ovulation period brings with it a surge in testosterone that helps with the growth, maintenance and repair of muscles and bone mass, making it the perfect time to build your muscles during your workout.

Again, this is a good time for high intensity workouts such as circuit training, HIIT and running. Because of the boost in testosterone, it’s also a good moment to aim for your personal bests and push yourself during your workout.

Mid-luteal (Days 20-23)

The mid-luteal stage is when you may feel the most knackered, because progesterone levels in the body are at their highest. Progesterone leaves the body feeling tired, quicker to exhaust and likely to overheat.

During this time in your cycle, it’s best to stick to moderate intensity workouts such as aerobic exercises including swimming and dancing, or gentle strength training exercises like pilates.

Running, especially in hot climates, may be less doable. “Even a degree rise in your body temperature means that when you’re running, for example, or doing some sort of cardio which makes your temperature rise, you’re going to reach that threshold of exhaustion a lot sooner,” says Dr Ratnevanu.

Late-luteal (Days 24-28)

Similarly to stage one, the late luteal part of the cycle, otherwise known as being premenstrual, brings an increased metabolism that leads to you craving carbs. Like the menstrual phase, exercises that work during this period of the cycle are low intensity workouts, long walks and yoga.

At this point you want to avoid endurance activities that increase your metabolic rate further. But if low intensity workouts aren’t you for, make sure that you’re fuelling any rigorous activity with nutritious slow release carbs.

As Dr Ratnevanu explains: “Particularly in the premenstrual phase you do need to match your calorie and carb intake with what you’re doing, otherwise you’re going to feel really depleted and it will really take it out of you.”

