If I’m being completely honest, for every pair of workout leggings that I wear regularly, there’s another pair at the back of my wardrobe I wore once for no longer than five minutes in the gym before vowing never to wear again.

Because until you’ve really moved around in a pair, it can be tricky to know whether your leggings will roll down mid-run, give up on you mid-squat, or feel way too restrictive for that deep downward dog.

So what are those key features we should be looking out for before we take a punt on a pair of workout leggings? Turns out, there are quite a few ...

Find the right fit

Regardless of whether you’re into pilates or powerlifting, opting for a high-waisted fit on your leggins is the best way to ensure you stay supported throughout your workout. The other features to look out for are really dependent on the type of exercise you’re doing.

While yogis need stretchy fabrics with a good degree of flexibility, weight lifters need leggings that pass the squat test every single time.

Not sure what a squat test is? Essentially, if you can see your knickers through the fabric when you bend over, then they don’t make the cut.

Research bonus features

If you’re into high-intensity training or running, then Jess Kitson, brand manager at Pocket Sport, thinks breathability should be a top priority.

“You’re likely to break a sweat, so something sweat-wicking and quick-drying keeps you cool and stops you from feeling uncomfortable,” she tells HuffPost.

And for an extra supported and sculpted fit, you could also look into leggings with added compression, Kitson advises. “Leggings made with compressive fabrics will tightly support the leg muscles, and stay firmly in place throughout any long-distance run or CrossFit class”

Assess whether you need any add-ons

While gym-goers and yogis can keep their belongings nearby or in a locker, runners can often be stuck holding keys and energy gels. So zip pockets hidden in the waistband can be something handy to look out for.

Although, according to ultra-marathon runner Flora Beverley, they need to be expertly designed, or they risk weighing you down. “Having a pocket or two is great for keeping your essentials to hand, but they have to be perfectly formed, or you risk pulling down the leggings if you put anything in them.”