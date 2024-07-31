Betty White Almost Turned Down Her Role In The Proposal For This Adorable Reason

Betty White in The Proposal. Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Although critics didn’t love it at the time — it has just 48% critic’s rating on Rotten Tomatoes — The Proposal, starring Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock, is thought fondly of by romcom lovers these days.

However, the real star of the show is neither of the lead roles but instead, Betty White in her role as Grandma Annie.

It can’t be helped. In everything from Golden Girls to 30 Rock, Betty was always the higlight of anything that she starred in.

However, according to the International Movie Database (IMDB), Betty almost didn’t play Grandma Annie, and the reason is adorable.

Why Betty White almost didn’t star in The Proposal

Betty was a huge animal lover. She left most of her estate, estimated to be worth $75 million, to a trust benefiting animal charities Angel.

So, it’s perhaps not surprising to learn that she almost didn’t take her incredible role because she didn’t want to be separated from her golden retriever while filming.

Speaking in an interview, Betty explained: “I almost turned [the role[ down because it was 10 weeks away in Boston, and I don’t like to be out of town for that long. I have a golden retriever”.

However, she revealed that she had somebody stay with the dog while she was away which meant that while filming, she just had “a marvellous time.”





“This was the most fun I had on any movie set”

On the final day of filming, Betty reportedly said to the cast and crew: “Thank you all for a lovely time... this was the most fun I had on any movie set.”

Just as the crew were understandably getting weepy at her sweet farewell, the actress added, “while standing up.”

A queen. An icon.