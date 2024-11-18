Beyoncé Just Made A Very Exciting Halftime Show Announcement

Beyoncé at the iHeartRadio Music Awards earlier this year via Associated Press

Beyoncé fans will have one last gift to unwrap on Christmas Day.

In the early hours of Monday morning, it was revealed that the Queen Bey will round off what’s been another legendary year for her with another sure-to-be-iconic performance.

The chart-topping singer has announced she’ll be performing at the Halftime Show of the Christmas Day NFL game between the Ravens and The Texans.

And while no, it’s not quite that other famous Halftime Show (where Beyoncé has stolen the show on two separate occasions), this one is being live-streamed on Netflix, meaning anyone across the world with a subscription can tune in as it happens.

This is the latest live event to take place on Netflix, following the Screen Actors’ Guild Awards earlier this year, one particularly ill-fated Love Is Blind reunion and the recent boxing match between Luke Paul and Mike Tyson.

The NFL game is expected to mark Beyoncé’s first time performing tracks from her hit country album Cowboy Carter.

Beyoncé performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2016 via Associated Press

Beyoncé released the album in March, after lead single Texas Hold ’Em topped the charts on both sides of the Atlantic a month earlier, with Cowboy Carter eventually becoming the most-nominated album in Grammys history ahead of the next ceremony, which is due to take place in February 2025.

Back in September, The Sun reported that Beyoncé was planning a world tour to support her Cowboy Carter album, including a rumoured five dates in London.