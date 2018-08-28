Beyoncé And Jay-Z Stage Invader Charged With 'Simple Battery' And Disorderly Conduct

A man has been charged after storming the stage at Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s show over the weekend.
Anthony Charles Thomas Maxwell invaded the stage as the couple’s ‘On The Run II’ concert in Atlanta was coming to a close, while dancers in the show and security guards attempted to intervene.
Local police have confirmed that Maxwell was able to make contact with Beyoncé and Jay-Z before they left the stage, and he’s now been charged with disorderly conduct and simple battery, described as “physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature” in the state of Georgia.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z have chosen not to press charges personally, stating via a publicist after their show that they were doing “fine” and were looking forward to their second ‘On The Run II’ show in Atlanta.
Their tour organiser said of the matter (via BBC News): “At the end of last night’s show, we had an intoxicated male enter the stage. At this point, we had a controlled evacuation of all crew on the stage in order to safely defuse the situation.”
Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s joint ‘On The Run II’ has so far enjoyed huge success all over the world, with Billboard reporting earlier this week that it recently surpassed the $150 million (£117 million) mark.
Towards the beginning of the run, after their second show in London, the pair dropped their surprise collaborative album ‘EVERYTHING IS LOVE’, released under the moniker ‘The Carters’.
The album was seen by many as the final part of the story started on ‘Lemonade’ and later followed up on ‘4:44’, with the two moving on from the infidelity drama that rocked their marriage when Beyoncé released her most recent solo album in 2016.