Beyoncé And Jay-Z Stage Invader Charged With 'Simple Battery' And Disorderly Conduct

A man has been charged after storming the stage at Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s show over the weekend.

Anthony Charles Thomas Maxwell invaded the stage as the couple’s ‘On The Run II’ concert in Atlanta was coming to a close, while dancers in the show and security guards attempted to intervene.

Local police have confirmed that Maxwell was able to make contact with Beyoncé and Jay-Z before they left the stage, and he’s now been charged with disorderly conduct and simple battery, described as “physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature” in the state of Georgia.