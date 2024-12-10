Tina Knowles, Jay-Z and Beyoncé at the premiere of Disney's Mufasa on Monday evening via Associated Press

Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles has insisted that her Instagram account was recently hacked after fans spotted that her account had “liked” a post about the recent allegation levelled at her son-in-law, Jay-Z.

On Monday, it was reported that Tina’s account was among those that had “liked” a post about the accusation that the Empire State Of Mind rapper had raped a 13-year-old girl alongside Sean “Diddy” Combs at a VMAs after-party in 2000.

Jay-Z – whose legal name is Shawn Carter – has vehemently denied the allegation. Diddy is currently incarcerated, awaiting trial on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking in May 2025, and has denied the charges against him.

Speaking out on Monday evening, Tina wrote: “I was hacked! As you all know I do not play about my family. So if you see something uncharacteristic of me. Just know that it is not me!”

She wrote in her post’s caption: “Please stop playing with me!!!! No weapon formed against my family shall prosper.”

A lawsuit was initially filed from an anonymous “Jane Doe” in October against Diddy, but this was updated over the weekend to include Jay-Z as a co-defendant.

He wrote in response: “These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!!

“Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case.”

Jay-Z added: “I’m not from your world. I’m a young man who made it out of the project of Brooklyn. We don’t play these types of games.

“We have very strict codes and honour. We protect children, you seem to exploit people for personal gain. Only your network of conspiracy theorists, fake physics, will believe the idiotic claims you have levied against me that, if not for the seriousness surrounding harm to kids, would be laughable. I look forward to showing you just how different I am.”

The Grammy winner’s team is now calling for his accuser to lose her anonymity, stating: “It is not consistent with justice, fairness, or the rules governing federal proceedings for the Plaintiff and her counsel to smear Defendant’s good name in ways that are calculated to feed media coverage and thus inflict maximum public relations damage while the core fact of Plaintiff’s identity, revelation of which stands to discredit her entire case, remains wholly hidden from view.

“Whereas Doe status is reserved for truly extraordinary cases and predicated upon extraordinary justification, here a multitude of powerful considerations cut precisely the opposite direction as other judges of this Court have ruled in cases involving the same circumstances.”