Beyoncé Is Keeping It In The Family As She Returns For Disney's New Lion King Film

Disney has announced more information about the upcoming follow-up to The Lion King, which is due to hit cinemas later this year.

The animated classic was first released in 1994, with its recent remake – combining live-action filmmaking with CGI animation – becoming a box office hit in 2019.

And while the original Lion King spawned two straight-to-video sequels and various TV shows, this upcoming film will be a whole new story, inspired by the classic character Mufasa.

On Monday afternoon, Disney released a new teaser for the origin story, as well as details about its cast.

Returning for Mufasa: The Lion King will be Donald Glover and Beyoncé as Simba and Nala, while Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner will be back in action as Timon and Pumbaa.

Aaron Pierre will be voicing the titular lion in his younger years, who was originally played by James Earl Jones in both versions of The Lion King.

Most exciting of all, though, is the announcement of the new character Kiara, the daughter of Simba and Nala, who has the story of her late grandfather relayed to her in the film by Rafiki.

Kiara will be voiced by Beyoncé’s real-life daughter Blue Ivy Carter, in what will be her acting debut.

Blue Ive Carter and Beyoncé performing together last year Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Aged just 12, Blue Ivy already has an impressive resumé, thanks to appearances in her mum’s music videos like Formation, Family Feud and All Night, scene-stealing performances on the Renaissance tour in 2023 and lending her voice to the Beyoncé cut Brown Skin Girl, which earned the then-nine-year-old her first Grammy.

Also joining the Lion King universe in this prequel will be Mads Mikkelsen, Anika Noni Rose (who previously shared the screen with Beyoncé and Dreamgirls and voiced the lead in Disney’s The Princess And The Frog), Kelvin Harrison Jr and Thandiwe Newton.