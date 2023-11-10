When Is Inside Out 2 Coming Out? Here's Everything We Know About The Sequel

Released in 2015, Disney Pixar flick Inside Out gave us a look at the primary emotions of every child: Joy, Sadness, Anger, Disgust and Fear.

A sequel to the Oscar winning film was announced in 2022 at the D23 Expo, with Kelsey Mann attached as a director.

Inside Out 2 features the return of some of the first film’s stars and various additions to the cast, with a teaser introducing ‘Anxiety’ as an emotion released on 9 November following the conclusion of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

But just when is the film hitting screens?

When is Inside Out 2 coming out?

Inside Out 2 is scheduled to be released on Friday 14 June 2024.

What is Inside Out 2 about?

The short answer is: puberty. Riley’s a fully-fledged teenager by the time we return to her in the sequel, and with that comes a whole new host of challenges – and emotions…

The film’s official synopsis reads as follows:

“Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she’s not alone.”

Who is starring in Inside Out 2?

The first trailer introduced Anxiety, voiced by Stranger Things star Maya Hawke.

There are, however, according to the film’s first poster and various reports, another three emotions joining the fray.

They’ll be ‘Ennui’, ‘Embarrassment’ and ‘Envy’ – and they can be seen peeking up at the pre-existing emotions alongside Anxiety in the poster (above).

There’s currently no news on their casting, but there have been some adjustments made to two of the original cast.

Tony Hale will take over the role of Fear, while Liza Lapira replaces Mindy Kaling as Disgust.