Confused About The Sudden Influx Of Mickey Mouse-Inspired Horror? Here's What's Behind It

By now, you might have seen the announcement that several less-than-family-friendly projects using Mickey Mouse’s likeness are in the works.

In the past few days, two slasher films and a horror video game based on the iconic Disney mascot in his Steamboat Willie-era have all been unveiled.

The first of these was Mickey’s Mouse Trap, an upcoming stabber flick based on a serial killer who commits his crimes while sporting a Steamboat Willie mask (check out the equal parts ridiculous and unsettling teaser below):

Following this, the video game Infestation 88 was announced, in which reimagined horror versions of “classic characters and urban legends” run amok.

Completing the hattrick is another untitled horror movie, directed by Steven LaMorte, who recently helmed the festive parody The Mean One.

In this untitled film, a killer mouse takes his deadly revenge on ferry passengers, with the filmmaker stating: “Steamboat Willie has brought joy to generations, but beneath that cheerful exterior lies a potential for pure, unhinged terror.”

Like any rational person, you may well be wondering exactly what’s led to this sudden influx of Steamboat Willie-inspired horror?

Well, it all has to do with the character becoming part of the public domain, which occurred on New Year’s Day.

Despite Disney’s best efforts in recent history to keep the character part of the company’s intellectual property, because Steamboat Willie turns 96 this year, anyone can now use the character in media of their own.

But be warned – that doesn’t apply to Mickey Mouse in any of his other forms, including Fantasia’s iconic Sorcerer’s Apprentice sequence or the numerous children’s shows he’s appeared in over the years.

Those are all still trademarked by Disney, with only his black-and-white Steamboat Willie form entering the public domain.

Another beloved family character, Winnie The Pooh, previously got the slasher treatment in the 2023 movie Blood And Honey, after the book series in which the character originated entered the public domain.