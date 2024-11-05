Beyoncé Channels Pamela Anderson In New Video Urging Fans To Vote In US Election

Beyoncé pays homage to Pamela Anderson in her "Beywatch" video YouTube

Beyoncé has dropped the closest thing to a music video she’s released since her return to the music scene in 2022.

For the last two years, the Beyhive has been a little confused about the pop pioneer’s decision not to release any visuals to accompany her chart-topping album Renaissance, a conversation which is still going on even after the release of follow-up Cowboy Carter earlier this year.

Advertisement

On Tuesday morning – which just happens to be election day in the US – Bey treated fans to a fun visual for her Cowboy Carter track Bodyguard.

In the two-minute clip, the Crazy In Love singer can be seen paying homage to some of Pamela Anderson’s most iconic 90s roles and looks, in what she’s calling the end of “Beylloween” (last week saw Beyoncé also channelling Betty Davis and Prince in separate Instagram posts).

The YouTube description for the Bodyguard video – titled Beywatch in a nod to Pammy’s iconic 90s series – Bey wrote simply: “#Vote”

Watch the clip for yourself below:

Advertisement

Beyoncé recently voiced her support for the Democratic candidate, US vice president Kamala Harris, in this year’s election.

Last week, the record-breaking Grammy winner joined Harris at a rally in the singer’s hometown of Houston, Texas.

The singer previously gave Harris permission to use her 2016 Lemonade cut Freedom as her official campaign anthem.