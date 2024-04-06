15 Huge Artists You Probably Didn't Realise Were Featured On Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter

Beyoncé Michael Buckner via Getty Images

Beyoncé made a dramatic return to the music scene last month with her new country-inspired album Cowboy Carter – and it really was full of surprises.

Queen Bey’s pivot to country was revealed back in February with the release of singles Texas Hold ’Em and 16 Carriages, before dropping her 27-track follow-up to Renaissance at the end of March.

Serving as part two in her three-act project, the record-breaking Grammy-winner called on the help of some country legends and fellow chart-topping stars to join her as featured artists on a number of songs throughout the record.

Below are all the artists you may or may not have realised featured on Cowboy Carter…

Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy and Reyna Roberts

Beyoncé featured four rising stars from the country music world on Blackbiird Jason Kempin / Erika Goldring / Sara Kasus / Getty

The first feature on Cowboy Carter is the quadruple threat of these four rising Black artists in the country scene.

Alongside Bey’s own vocals, the quartet offer their voices to the silky smooth, harmony-filled cover of The Beatles’ Blackbird (or Blackbiird as Bey refers to it).

“She’s put us all on a platform we can only dream of. There are young girls who will grow up without doubts if they can [achieve Beyoncé-level] success,” Tiera told USA Today.

“I’m really excited to see the impact it’ll have on younger generations because I don’t just want it to stop here. I want it to continue.”

Rumi Carter

Beyoncé at the 2017 Grammys, where she was pregnant with twins Rumi and Sir Carter via Associated Press

Beyoncé’s first-born Blue Ivy may have stolen that show at her mum’s Renaissance world tour, featured on songs like Blue and Brown Skin Girl, and even won a Grammy, but it looks like Rumi is the next Carter child being primed for superstardom.

“Mom, can I hear the lullaby please?” the six-year-old asks sweetly at the beginning of Protector, for which she’s listed as a featured artist on the track.

Shaboozey

Shaboozey in 2018 Michael Kovac via Getty Images

Featuring alongside country legend Linda Martell on Spaghettii and Sweet Honey Buckiin’, the Virginia-born, Nigerian-American artist is best known for his country hip-hop crossovers.

“It don’t matter what nobody says / country boy ’til the day that I’m dead,” he sings on his second feature on Cowboy Carter.

Willie Jones

The Louisiana country singer actually got his start on the American version of X Factor – and now he’s featured on Beyoncé’s Just For Fun (which follows an instantly-iconic intro from Linda Martell).

Back in 2012, a then-18-year-old Willie won over judges Simon Cowell, Britney Spears, LA Reid and Demi Lovato with his rendition of Josh Turner’s Your Man.

He was mentored by the Cool For The Summer singer for his time on X Factor, making it through to the live shows, before becoming the first contestant to be eliminated.

Raye

Raye at the Brit Awards last month Jim Dyson via Getty Images

Although she doesn’t sing on the track, if you check out the songwriting credits for Riiverdance, you’ll spot a writer called Rachel Keen – otherwise known as Brit Award record breaker Raye.

“What an honour it is to being able to contribute my small piece to this beautiful album, and to THE Beyonce who continues to inspire all of us,” wrote Raye on Instagram.

This isn’t the first time Raye has teamed up with Beyoncé, either, having also co-written the song Bigger from the 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift.

Arlo Parks

Arlo Parks on stage in California last month Timothy Norris via Getty Images

UK singer-songwriter and Mercury Prize winner Arlo Parks has been on an impressive rise over the past few years, so it’s no surprise her talents have caught the attention of Beyoncé.

While Arlo is best known for her mellow and introspective tracks like Eugene and Caroline, she contributed to the energetic YA YA on Cowboy Carter, on which she’s credited under her real name, Anaïs Marinho.

“Being a part of this rich, culture shifting record truly feels like a dream come true,” she enthused in an Instagram post.

Nile Rodgers

Nile Rodgers on stage Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

The Chic co-founder is no stranger to a funky tune, and his musical talents are a fitting match for Beyoncé’s genre-bending new album. The multi-talented musician is credited as a songwriter on the fun and flirty Levii’s Jeans, which features Post Malone.

However, this isn’t his first time at the Beyoncé rodeo, as he also played guitar on Renaissance’s hit single Cuff It.

Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste at the Oscars last month Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

The Grammy and Oscar-winning artist wrote and produced Cowboy Carter opener Ameriican Requiem, and has since praised the album’s “unimaginable impact and artistic firepower”.

“This is the moment yall,” he added on social media, “where we dismantle the genre machine.”

070 Shake

070 Shake performing live last year Daniel Boczarski via Getty Images

Having previously featured on Scar, one of tracks from The Lion King: The Gift, the US rapper and singer – real name Danielle Balbuena – went on to work as a composer on Renaissance cut Alien Superstar.

Now, she’s co-written the Cowboy Carter climatic closing track Amen.

Pharrell Williams

Beyoncé and Pharrell at the Lion King premiere in 2019 Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Among the listed songwriters on Sweet Honey Buckiin’ is powerhouse producer, artist and songwriter Pharrell.

He previously produced tracks on Queen Bey’s self-titled fifth studio album along with Energy from Renaissance, and appeared alongside her on the Lion King soundtrack song Water.

Ryan Tedder

Singer and music producer Ryan Tedder Rebecca Sapp via Getty Images

Best known as the frontman of OneRepublic, Ryan is also a prolific songwriter for artists like Taylor Swift, Adele and Ellie Goulding. He also famously co-wrote Beyoncé’s 2008 anthem Halo and went on to pen XO from her 2013 self-titled album.

They’ve continued their fruitful creative relationship as Ryan co-wrote Cowboy Carter’s II Most Wanted featuring Miley Cyrus.

Stevie Wonder

Beyoncé and Stevie Wonder onstage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

There’s no missing the iconic country twang of the iconic Dolly Parton introducing Bey’s reimagined 1973 classic Jolene – but another uncredited music legend also lends his talents on the track.

While accepting the Innovator Award from Stevie Wonder at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Beyoncé revealed that he played harmonica on the track.

“I’m honoured to receive this recognition from you, Stevie Wonder,” Beyoncé said while accepting the award from the soul and funk legend. “Whenever anyone asks me if there’s anyone I can listen to for the rest of my life, it’s always you. So thank you, God bless you.”