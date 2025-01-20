Biden Admits His Big Mistake As President That Trump Absolutely Nailed AP

President Joe Biden — in an interview with MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that aired Thursday and which was Biden’s last TV sit-down as POTUS ― reflected on his failure to hype up his and Democratic accomplishments when in office.

“The mistake we made was, I think I made, was not getting our allies to acknowledge that ‘the Democrats did this,‘” Biden said. “So, for example, build a new billion-dollar bridge over a river. Well, call it the ‘Democratic bridge,’ figuratively speaking. Talk about who put it together. Let people know that this is something the Democrats did. That it was done by the party.”

“I’m not a very good huckster,” Biden acknowledged.

“That wasn’t a stupid thing for him [President-elect Donald Trump] to do,” Biden said of the returning president’s first-term insistence that his own signature be added to Covid-era pandemic relief checks. Biden didn’t go as far, signing a letter sent out via the IRS that explained the payments.

Of Trump’s signature branding move, Biden said: “It helped him a lot and it undermined our ability to convince people that we were the ones that were getting this to them.”

Biden suggested he’d spent “too much time on the policy and not enough time on the politics.”

And of forcefully promoting the party’s achievements, Biden said: “It just seems, I know it sounds so stupid to say it, almost bad taste.”

O’Donnell disagreed.