Biden Capitalises on DeSantis' Glitchy Presidential Announcement

The fiasco that was Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential announcement Wednesday on Elon Musk’s Twitter made space for jokes across the site — including from the president himself.

After multiple delays and technical issues with DeSantis’ 2024 presidential bid announcement on Twitter Spaces, President Joe Biden tweeted out a link to his followers.

“This link works,” Biden’s account tweeted Wednesday.

The link leads to a website asking for donations for Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ reelection campaign.

The event for DeSantis’ long-awaited announcement repeatedly crashed and kicked users out of the Twitter Space and app. The debacle was met with memes and jokes (including the trending hashtag #DeSaster) across the site.

Former President Donald Trump, DeSantis’ most threatening opponent in the GOP primary race, also took advantage of the technical fail.

His campaign’s Team Trump on Twitter even dropped an ad dissing DeSantis as the livestream failed.

🚨 MUST SEE — New Ad from Team Trump: “Starting Day One”



WATCH:

pic.twitter.com/V1TlWv7WT0 — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) May 24, 2023

Musk, the outgoing billionaire CEO of Twitter, announced Tuesday that the controversial Florida Republican would make his case Wednesday evening on Twitter Spaces.

Though the unprecedented use of Twitter Spaces for DeSantis’ announcement was anything but smooth, he did release a video Wednesday prior to the faulty stream.

“I’m Ron DeSantis, and I’m running for president to lead our great American comeback,” DeSantis said in the video.