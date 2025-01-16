Biden Has 4 Words For Reporter Who Asks If Trump Gets Credit For Ceasefire Deal

US President Joe Biden Pool via Getty Images

President Joe Biden didn’t have much to say on Wednesday when he was asked if he or President-elect Donald Trump deserved more credit for the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

“Is that a joke?” he replied, turning back and smiling on his way out of a press conference.

The deal to exchange hostages held in Gaza for Israel’s release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners was reported on Wednesday, prompting Trump to declare on social media that he was responsible.

Advertisement

“This EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November, as it signaled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies,” he wrote.

The deal, which is supposed to happen in three stages, represents a political win for both the incoming and outgoing presidents.

Biden said in his remarks that his team had largely developed and negotiated the agreement, but it would be implemented under the next administration. The two teams reportedly worked together to an extent to make it happen.

Advertisement

Reporter: Who gets credit for this? You or Trump?



Biden: Is that a joke? pic.twitter.com/mca4y6HVyL — Acyn (@Acyn) January 15, 2025

Earlier in the press conference, Biden was asked how much credit he gives to the Trump team by a reporter who pointed out that Trump had already claimed responsibility.

“This the exact framework of the deal I proposed back in May — exact — and we got the world to endorse it,” the president said. “Secondly, it’s America’s support for Israel that helped them badly weaken Hamas and its backers and create the conditions for this deal.”

Advertisement