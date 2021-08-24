JIM WATSON via Getty Images US president Joe Biden speaks about the ongoing evacuation of Afghanistan from the White House.

Joe Biden has said the US is “on pace” to withdraw his country’s troops from Afghanistan by a self-imposed August 31 deadline as he argued “the sooner we can finish the better”.

The US president’s defiance came amid failed efforts from the G7 group of world leaders to get the timetable extended amid growing fears around America’s sharp exit from the country and having enough time to complete evacuations.

The president sent thousands of US troops to the Kabul airport after the Taliban militant group took over the city and much of the country less than two weeks ago.

In a speech on Tuesday, Biden argued the US is at more risk from terror attacks the longer it stays.

But he said the timetable is contingent on the Taliban not hindering US efforts, and that contingency plans were being developed.

Biden said his discussion with G7 leaders today had been “productive” and told reporters: “There was strong agreement among the leaders both about the evacuation mission underway as well as the need to co-ordinate our approach to Afghanistan as we move forward.

“First, on evacuation, we agreed we will continue our close co-operation to get people out as efficiently and safely as possible.

“We are currently on a pace to finish by August 31, the sooner we can finish the better. Each day of operations brings added risk to our troops, but the completion by August 31 depends upon the Taliban continuing to co-operate, allow access to the airport for those who we are transporting now, and no disruption to our operations.”

“In addition, I have asked the Pentagon and the State Department for contingency plans to adjust the timetable should that become necessary.”