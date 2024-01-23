'Good One, Donald': Biden Trolls Trump With Blunt Reminder Of His Worst Prediction

LOADING ERROR LOADING

US President Joe Biden on Monday marked record-high stock market numbers with a dig at Donald Trump.

Just before the 2020 election, Trump predicted a Biden win would lead to “a stock market collapse the likes of which you’ve never had.”

Biden tweeted a clip of Trump’s prediction alongside a separate clip from Fox News on Monday announcing record closes for both the Dow and the S&P 500.

“Good one, Donald,” he wrote:

Trump has openly cheered for a stock market collapse under Biden.

“And when there’s a crash, I hope it’s gonna be during this next 12 months, because I don’t wanna be Herbert Hoover,” Trump told Lindell TV host Lou Dobbs earlier this month. “The one president I just don’t want to be, Herbert Hoover.”

Hoover was president during the 1929 stock market crash, one of the events that marked the start of the Great Depression.