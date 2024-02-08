Biden: Trump Is An ‘Existential Threat’ To America

LOADING ERROR LOADING

During one of three private campaign receptions in New York City on Wednesday, President Joe Biden took a moment to warn a crowd of a major threat facing America: Donald Trump.

Earlier in his speech, Biden told the crowd that the biggest existential threat to the world is the environment.

“There is only one existential threat we face in the world. That’s the environment. I mean it literally is the existential threat,” he said. “It’s even more consequential than nuclear power ― nuclear war. That would be horrible ... and make the environment incredibly worse.”

Later at the same event, Biden pivoted to labeling Trump as the existential threat, echoing criticisms he has made about the former president throughout his campaign.

“There is one existential threat. It’s Donald Trump. It’s not about me, it’s about Trump,” Biden said of his Republican presidential rival. “He will try to undo everything we’ve done. Make no mistake. ... He will try.”

Biden previously warned that a Trump win in the 2024 election would be a threat to democracy, and Trump fired back by saying that Biden was the real “destroyer of American democracy.”

