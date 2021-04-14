Biden Pledges To End War In Afghanistan After Two Decades

The US will end its military presence in Afghanistan later this year, President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday afternoon ― concluding a two-decade conflict.

“I am now the fourth United States president to preside over an American troop presence in Afghanistan. Two Republicans. Two Democrats,” Biden said in a prepared speech delivered from the White House Treaty Room — the same place where President George W Bush announced the beginning of the war in 2001.

“I will not pass this responsibility onto a fifth,” he added.

Biden pledged to remove troops from Afghanistan by September 11 ― after the May 1 deadline set by former president Donald Trump. There are currently about 3,500 American troops serving there.

After his speech, Biden was scheduled to visit Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery, where many veterans of the Afghanistan War were laid to rest.