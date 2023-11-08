Here's What Matty's Boyfriend Had To Say In The Video Message Big Brother Fans Never Got To See

Big Brother housemates Matty and Olivia Shutterstock for Big Brother

The Big Brother housemates had to make some tough decisions during Tuesday night’s highlights show, after they were forced to decide which contestants would receive a visit from the nearest and dearest.

Over the course of the episode, pairs of housemates were forced to choose between two visitors to the house, with Trish and Chanelle being left to pick whether Yinrun or Matty should get a moment with their respective boyfriends.

Trish and Chanelle had to make a difficult decision ITV

Ultimately, the pair opted for Yinrun, as her boyfriend had come to the house in person, whereas Matty’s had sent him a video message that would be played on a screen in the living room had he been selected.

While this gave us a very sweet moment between Yinrun and her other half, many fans were left disappointed as they wanted to know what Matty’s boyfriend had to say – particularly about the situation that’s arisen between him and Jordan in recent weeks.

Well, wonder no more, as Tuesday’s edition of companion show Late & Live saw the clip being played in full. And let’s just say, Jordan doesn’t exactly get off lightly.

Matty's boyfriend Connor recorded a video message for him as he's currently in America ITV

Matty’s boyfriend Connor began the message by assuring him: “I know the past week or so has been pretty tough with everything that’s been going on. And I just want you to know that you have done nothing wrong, and you don’t need to second guess yourself.”

In a less-than-subtle dig at Jordan, Connor continued: “Just because other people can’t handle their emotions the same way or as maturely, doesn’t mean that that responsibility is on you.”

“So stick to being around people who allow you to be you – Trish, Yinrun, Henry, Chanelle,” he added, pointedly leaving Jordan out of the list, before concluding: “And your mum says get a haircut.”

Later in the episode, Matty had a slightly dramatic reaction when he mistakenly thought Connor had travelled to the Big Brother house, only to be turned away by Trish and Chanelle – which put many viewers in mind of another iconic moment from the show’s past.

