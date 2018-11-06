Emma Willis struggled to hold back the tears during the last ever ‘Big Brother’ on Monday night. Cameron Cole was crowned the winner of this year’s final, making him the youngest ever housemate to walk away with the £100,000 prize. It was an emotional night for host Emma, who has fronted the show for the last five years on Channel 5.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Emma Willis

The teary host said: “I personally want to thank the 300 plus team who work tirelessly to bring you this show. To Davina, Marcus and Brian who have paved the way as hosts... “To all the Big Brother housemates over the past 18 years and to all of you at home. Without you we would never have lasted without you. “It’s time now for this house to hopefully find a new home. Thank you so much for watching.” There wasn’t a dry eye in the house when Emma crowned Cameron the winner, who also burst into tears.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Speaking to Emma during his exit interview, Cameron said: “I didn’t think I would be liked, I moan a lot. I didn’t think I would fit in. “I love all the housemates. It has been the most incredible house. This experience was everything I wanted and more.” When the show finally came to a close, Emma could be seen being comforted by members of the crew. Earlier this year, Channel 5 confirmed the show would end after this series. It’s still not known if the franchise will return on another channel, but Emma has pledged her allegiance should it move to another broadcaster.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images