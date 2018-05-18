Bill Gates has divulged some remarkable insights into the mind of Donald Trump, claiming the President didn’t know the difference between HIV and HPV but knew a “scary” amount about his daughter’s appearance.

Recorded at a recent Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation meeting, the billionaire Microsoft founder - not renowned for his comedic wit - had the audience in stitches as he regaled them with a series of anecdotes.

Speaking about a meeting with Trump, he said: “When I walked in, his first sentence kind of threw me off. He said: ‘Trump hears that you don’t like what Trump is doing.’

“And I thought, ‘Wow, but you’re Trump.’ I didn’t know the third-party form was always expected. ‘Gates says that Gates knows that you’re not doing things right.’”