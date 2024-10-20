Bill Clinton, 78, Throws Age-Related Taunt At Donald Trump

Clinton and Trump Getty

Bill Clinton mocked his fellow septuagenarian and former president, Donald Trump, on Thursday for a bizarre musical episode earlier this week.

“I’m too old to gild a lily. Heck, I’m only two months younger than Donald Trump. But, the good news for you is, I will not spend 30 minutes swaying back and forth to music,” the Democrat said while campaigning in Durham, North Carolina, for the Harris-Walz ticket.

On Monday, after several disturbances during a town hall event, Trump decided to stop taking questions and instead swayed onstage to assorted tunes for nearly 40 minutes. The strange incident raised further questions about the Republican nominee’s mental state.

Clinton, who was president from 1993 to 2001, is 78. At the same age, Trump is the oldest presidential nominee in history.

Trump has been acting particularly erratically in recent weeks, offering incoherent or irrelevant answers to questions and often rambling in stream-of-consciousness spiels with jumbled-up words.

