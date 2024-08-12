This Is How Billie Eilish Helped Close Out The 2024 Olympics In Style

Finneas and Billie Eilish pictured during their Olympics Closing Ceremony performance Emma McIntyre via Getty Images for LA28

With the Olympic flame having now been extinguished in Paris, excitement is already building for the next games in Los Angeles.

The end of Sunday night’s Olympics Closing Ceremony included a look ahead to the 2028 Olympics, which included musical performances from a host of stars who got their start in California.

After a characteristically chaotic appearance from the Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Billie Eilish also performed on a specially-constructed stage on California’s Long Beach.

Joined on stage by her musician brother and collaborator Finneas, Billie gave a lovely rendition of her song Birds Of A Feather from her latest album Hit Me Hard And Soft..

Check out Billie’s performance below:

The California sequence of the Closing Ceremony began with a rendition of the US national anthem in Paris’ Stade De France from five-time Grammy winner H.E.R., after which Tom Cruise delivered one of his signature stunts by dropping from the stadium roof to collect the Olympic flag.

A pre-recorded sequence then saw Tom taking the flag to LA, where he handed it over to a host of iconic Olympians.

After the Chilli Peppers and Billie’s performances, Snoop Dogg also performed a medley of his hits, including a surprise appearance from fellow rapper Dr Dre.

Birds Of A Feather is the second single to be released from Billie’s latest album, and was first previewed in a snippet from the new season of Heartstopper.

The song has so far peaked at number three in the UK singles chart, of which Billie is currently sitting at the top thanks to her cheeky collaboration with Charli XCX, Guess.