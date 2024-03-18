Billie Piper Reveals How She Handles Ex-Husband Laurence Fox’s Controversial Comments

Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images

Billie Piper has opened up about how she has attempted to deal with the recent controversial comments made by her ex-husband Laurence Fox.

The I Hate Suzie star divorced from the actor and media personality – who has been embroiled in a slew of controversies in recent years – in 2016, with whom she shares two sons.

Most recently, former GB News presenter Laurence was sacked by the broadcaster after asking what “self-respecting man” would “climb into bed” with a female journalist he was discussing with Dan Wootton.

He also lost a High Court libel case in January after calling two people paedophiles on social media.

Speaking about the father of her children in a new interview with Vogue, Billie said: “Of course I have feelings on that, I’m not dead inside.”

“I’ve had to make some choices and a divorce speaks for itself,” she added. “Or at least it should!”

The former Doctor Who star continued: “Look, if people want to try and understand the workings of the guy, they ought to either ask him or his family. Ask [Fox’s brother-in-law, actor and comedian] Richard Ayoade what he thinks, or his wife [Fox’s actor sister] Lydia. They might have a more interesting take.”

She added that her priority is “the privacy and anonymity of my children. They deserve not to be extensions of the parents and to forge their own identities.”

As for co-parenting, Billie said she does so “with enormous difficulty”.

Asked by the Vogue writer, “What happens when a storm of his creation explodes?” Billie replied: “I close everything down and keep a very strict routine with the kids so that there’s consistency. I keep them close. That’s all I can do.”

She also tries to “keep people from telling me stuff but it’s really, really hard.”

She went on: “I don’t read it but everyone wants to talk about it. Sometimes I have to say to people: ‘Please don’t bring this to me, now or ever.’”

The actor concluded that the experience has “made me feel stronger in many ways” and taught her “resilience”.

