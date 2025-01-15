Billy Ray Cyrus To Perform At Inauguration Despite Trump's Past Comments About Daughter Miley

Billy Ray Cyrus performing in 2022 via Associated Press

Billy Ray Cyrus has been confirmed to be among the performers at Donald Trump’s inauguration next week.

On Tuesday, Billy Ray and vocal Trump supporter Kid Rock were added to the line-up for the political event next week, which also includes American Idol winner Carrie Underwood and Y.M.C.A. singers Village People.

The Old Town Road singer first voiced his support for Trump over the summer, when he posted a photo on Instagram with the then-Republican candidate and later attended one of his political rallies.

It was at this rally that Trump poked fun at the country star’s daughter Miley Cyrus, stating: “Billy Ray Cyrus is here. Where is Billy Ray? He’s around here someplace, and he’s great.

“He’s a conservative guy. I said, How did you get such a liberal daughter? How did that happen, Billy Ray?”

Donald Trump via Associated Press

Throughout her time in the spotlight, Miley has been a vocal opponent of Trump, branding him a “fucking nightmare” back in 2016, before he became US president.

Although she previously vowed to leave the US if Trump were to become president, she told Vanity Fair in 2019: “As someone who is so proud of being an activist, am I going to feel proud of myself just running away from, and leaving everyone else here to live under, a completely racist, sexist, hateful asshole?”

Interestingly, despite her past disdain for Trump, the Party In The USA singer did not endorse a candidate in the 2024 presidential election.

Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus pictured in 2013 via Associated Press

Trump’s inauguration will take place in Washington D.C. on Monday, and will also feature performances from country singer Lee Greenwood and opera singer Christopher Macchio.

Defending her decision to perform at the event, Carrie Underwood previously said: “I love our country and am honoured to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event.

“I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

The Village People also told their fans: “We know this won’t make some of you happy to hear, however, we believe that music is to be performed without regard to politics,” the group told their Facebook fans on Monday.

“Our song YMCA is a global anthem that hopefully helps bring the country together after a tumultuous and divided campaign where our preferred candidate lost.