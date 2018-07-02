Birmingham’s Housing Crisis Forced This Family To Live In Motels Miles Away For 2 Years

For almost two years, the Hmamly family have been living out of suitcases, moving between bed and breakfasts and motels because of the chronic shortage of public housing in Birmingham, their home city.

But the plight of the family of seven - husband and wife Salah and Sophie Johnen, and their five children - is made harder by repeatedly being placed in housing outside the city boundaries.

“They told me I can have temporary accommodation, but not in Birmingham,” Salah, 36, told HuffPost UK.

“I said, ‘I’ve got five children, four of them go to the school. How can I go outside Birmingham?’ They said I have no choice - outside Birmingham or nothing.”

Salah struggles to remember precisely how many times the family has moved since being made homeless in October 2016, but it is at least double figures.

Their nomadic existence includes stays in the neighbouring city of Wolverhampton and other towns including Frankley in Bromsgrove, each time the distance to Birmingham becoming greater.

At one stage, the family found themselves in Ludlow, in Shropshire, almost 50 miles from where they were living in Birmingham. Burton-upon-Trent in East Staffordshire was another place that caused serious problems.

“Before it was a five minute walk to the school,” Salah said. “My children’s attendance was always 100%. They never missed school. Now, we are always late.

“From Ludlow to Birmingham it would take two hours to get there and two hours to get back. From Burton it was one-hour-and-half.

“Sometimes I work the night shift and I feel tired, sleepy, and I can’t drive the children two hours to school. I want them to be at school but I don’t want accidents.”

The Hmamlys are among almost 2,000 Birmingham households that have been moved by the council outside the city in the last five years, HuffPost revealed in May.

Families from the city have been sent to cities as far away as Manchester, Nottingham and Leicester, and housing charity Shelter described the trend as a “national emergency” that had now spread beyond London.