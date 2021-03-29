Fewer Than 59% Of Black African Brits Over 70 Had Received Vaccine By Deadline

Around four in 10 over-70s in England identifying as Black African had not received a Covid-19 vaccine even four weeks after they were meant to, new figures suggest. Vaccination rates for this ethnic group up to March 11 are estimated to be 58.8%, the lowest among all ethnic minority groups, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). For people aged 70 and over identifying as Black Caribbean the estimated rate is 68.7%, with rates of 72.7% and 74.0% for people from Bangladeshi and Pakistani backgrounds respectively. The figures come despite a highly publicised government drive to address concerns about low vaccine uptake among ethnic minority communities, which saw trusted figures urging people to be mindful of misinformation about the jab.

Getty

Last week, a Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) spokeswoman said: “We are working closely with directors of public health, local authorities, charities and faith leaders to boost vaccine uptake. “We have designed information and advice for communities across the country in multiple languages and sponsored content in hundreds of community newspapers, radio and TV channels as well as producing social media films with leading clinicians to answer questions about the Covid-19 vaccine.” The estimated takeup rate for people identifying as white British was 91.3%. The rates for people from Bangladeshi (72.7%) and Pakistani (74.0%) backgrounds are slightly higher, with vaccination rates also differing by religious affiliation. The lowest vaccination rate being amongst those who identified as Muslims (72.3%), followed by Buddhists (78.1%); lower rates were also observed amongst Sikhs (87.0%) and Hindus (87.1%).

"There's a lot of conspiracy theories out there, but it's just medicine evolving"



Moeen Ali has urged people to take the Covid-19 vaccine and ignore "consipracy theories" amid concerns over low vaccination rates among ethnic minority groups in England#INDvENG — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) January 31, 2021